A roar went up from the visiting dugout, enough to be heard perhaps back in LaPorte City.
When the final out was registered, Union Community sophomore pitcher Zandra Anderson completed a nine-batter, three-inning no-hitter as the forefront of the Knights’ 12-0 run-rule win Thursday.
Union (3-9, 1-5) grabbed its first North Iowa Cedar League East victory of the season and prevented a series sweep by the Huskies, who won 12-9 and 20-5 on May 31.
Anderson was touched up for eight hits, three walks and three earned runs in the 12-9 loss. On Thursday, she went through the minimum number of batters and struck oout two. Union committed no errors Tuesday.
Oelwein (3-7, 2-4) committed five errors and dropped its fifth straight.
Jocelyn Gates went 3 for 3 with five RBI, Dena Robb went 3 for 3 with a solo home run and Brigitte Rohrer drove in three.