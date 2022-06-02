Aspen Weir drove in five runs and went 2 for 3 with a double to lead the Husky softball team to a 13-3, six-inning win Wednesday at Aplington-Parkersburg.
Joslynn Melchert and Ella Schunk each drove in a pair of runs; Melchert, Mallory Bratten and Jaylynn Craun each had two hits.
Schunk pitched six innings, scattering five hits and striking out two for Oelwein (3-2).
Sumner- Fredericksburg 6,
Jesup 5, 8 innings
The Cougars took an early lead in the North Iowa Cedar League East standings by scoring six runs in the final four innings, including the game-winner Wednesday at home.
Saela Steege scattered 11 hits, four earned runs and two walks across eight innings. She struck out seven. Steege also drove in two and went 2 for 3 for the Cougars (5-1, 1-0).
Morgan Brandt and Alivia Lange each garnered two hits. Brandt drove in two and Lange doubled and tripled.
Rylynn Delagardelle drove in three on two hits for Jesup (6-1), while Jacie Lange went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Laney Pilcher went 3 for 4 with a double.
North Fayette Valley- West Central not reported
The Upper Iowa Conference doubleheader between NFV and West Central on Wednesday in Maynard was not reported as of press time.
Baseball
Oelwein 9, Crestwood 8
The Huskies moved to .500 with a alkoff Wednesday at home.
Cole Hamilton went 2 for 4 with two steals and an RBI; he also got the win in relief. Hamilton went five innings, scattering five hits, three runs and three strikeouts.
Ray Gearhart stole three bases and accumulated two hits for Oelwein (3-3) while Caden Penhollow went 1 for 3 and drove in one. Garet Kiel drove in a run.
Sumner- Fredericksburg 7, Jesup 0
Jaymison Howard provided a lot of everything Wednesday, pitching a complete-game shutout and driving in three in the NICL East win.
Howard struck out five for the Cougars (3-0, 2-0 NICL East) and went 3 for 3 with two doubles. Sumner scored four runs in the second to chase Jesup’s Brevin Dahl. Jack Miller doubled for the J-Hawks (4-1, 3-1).
Wapsie Valley 11,
Turkey Valley 6
Jacob Schoer went 3 for 4, Keegon Brown went 2 for 3 and several Warriors drove in multiple runs during Wednesday’s win in Fairbank.
Brown drove in three, Austin Klink drove in two and Tucker Ladeburg drove in two.