Oelwein’s Mallory Bratten, seen here against Union, went 2 for 3 with two runs batted in Wednesday against Aplington-Parkersburg.

 CJ Eilers/Vinton Newspapers

Aspen Weir drove in five runs and went 2 for 3 with a double to lead the Husky softball team to a 13-3, six-inning win Wednesday at Aplington-Parkersburg.

Joslynn Melchert and Ella Schunk each drove in a pair of runs; Melchert, Mallory Bratten and Jaylynn Craun each had two hits.

Schunk pitched six innings, scattering five hits and striking out two for Oelwein (3-2).

Sumner- Fredericksburg 6,

Jesup 5, 8 innings

The Cougars took an early lead in the North Iowa Cedar League East standings by scoring six runs in the final four innings, including the game-winner Wednesday at home.

Saela Steege scattered 11 hits, four earned runs and two walks across eight innings. She struck out seven. Steege also drove in two and went 2 for 3 for the Cougars (5-1, 1-0).

Morgan Brandt and Alivia Lange each garnered two hits. Brandt drove in two and Lange doubled and tripled.

Rylynn Delagardelle drove in three on two hits for Jesup (6-1), while Jacie Lange went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Laney Pilcher went 3 for 4 with a double.

North Fayette Valley- West Central not reported

The Upper Iowa Conference doubleheader between NFV and West Central on Wednesday in Maynard was not reported as of press time.

Baseball

Oelwein 9, Crestwood 8

The Huskies moved to .500 with a alkoff Wednesday at home.

Cole Hamilton went 2 for 4 with two steals and an RBI; he also got the win in relief. Hamilton went five innings, scattering five hits, three runs and three strikeouts.

Ray Gearhart stole three bases and accumulated two hits for Oelwein (3-3) while Caden Penhollow went 1 for 3 and drove in one. Garet Kiel drove in a run.

Sumner- Fredericksburg 7, Jesup 0

Jaymison Howard provided a lot of everything Wednesday, pitching a complete-game shutout and driving in three in the NICL East win.

Howard struck out five for the Cougars (3-0, 2-0 NICL East) and went 3 for 3 with two doubles. Sumner scored four runs in the second to chase Jesup’s Brevin Dahl. Jack Miller doubled for the J-Hawks (4-1, 3-1).

Wapsie Valley 11,

Turkey Valley 6

Jacob Schoer went 3 for 4, Keegon Brown went 2 for 3 and several Warriors drove in multiple runs during Wednesday’s win in Fairbank.

Brown drove in three, Austin Klink drove in two and Tucker Ladeburg drove in two.

