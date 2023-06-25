Bob Lape walked back into the dugout.
The Oelwein head coach surveyed his team, then softly reminded them that’s why the coaches press to hit line drives.
Everyone in the dugout smiled or laughed, no smile bigger than senior Emma Smock’s
What happens when you hit line drives?
“They go over the fence,” Smock said long after her team swept Postville, 12-0, 12-0 in five and a half innings Friday at the Veteran’s Sports Complex.
Smock’s grand slam ended the first game in the bottom of the third, and the Huskies (12-13) scored 12 in the bottom of the second of Game 2 to end Senior Day with a lot of runs and smiles.
Smock’s father Todd later pointed out No. 23, of the Class of 2023, hit a grand slam on the 23rd.
“Last week, (assistant coach) Connie (Jorgenson) told me I was really in my head,” Smock said. “She was like, ‘Take your break on the weekend and come back, and Monday is a new week.’ So that’s kind of what I’ve been telling myself every time I’ve gone to bat, ‘It’s a new at-bat. Do what you’re supposed to do and hit the ball hard.’ Don’t try to do anything dumb. Just hit the ball hard.’ I barreled it out and it felt good coming off the bat.”
A beat passed.
“The pitch right before that, she said, ‘I can’t do it. I can’t wait (on a slow pitch),’” classmate Zoey Reisner laughed as Smock protested. “And then she slammed it, and I was like ‘Oh, you can’t do it?’”
Retorted Smock: “I’m an anxious person. I just wanted to hit the ball. Sitting back isn’t really my forte, but I’m learning. I’m learning.”
A young team already, Postville (0-14) mixed its entire lineup into both ends of the doubleheader. Freshman Ella Kisner started her second career game off the heels of senior Ella Schunk’s three-inning outing; Kisner struck out three while Schunk contributed a run-scoring single in the opener and threw a complete game with a couple strikeouts.
“We know what that feeling is,” Schunk said of the three-inning mercy rule wins. “We were a young team a couple years ago.”
As Schunk spoke, her teammates nodded. All three have spent time on the varsity roster since eighth grade and have seen their fair share of lopsided losses — and wins, at times. The Class of 2023has 44 career wins and counting, with each season slightly improving on the last as their careers advanced.
Friday’s sweep marked the second time in three seasons Oelwein hit 12 wins and just the program’s sixth double-digit winning season since 2009.
“Even though (Postville) was really young, I feel like today was still fun,” Resiner said. “And we were still cheering on our team and them, too. We know we don’t like to be pounded on when we’re not doing very well, so we tried to just play and cheer everyone.”
Reisner went 3 for 3 with four runs scored and two RBI, with two triples and a double. Smock went 3 for 5 with six RBI, three runs, the slam and a double.
Macy Westendorf went 3 for 4 with three runs.
The Huskies have one regular-season doubleheader left, today against North Iowa Cedar League East foe Jesup, and then rests until July 6’s 3A Region quarterfinal at Benton Community.
“I think we just need to stay even-keeled,” Schunk said of both Monday and the postseason. “Sometimes we get too much in our heads about these games, big things like this. If we go into a game thinking, ‘We need to win this game,’ we’re not going to win the game. We need to go in with all the confidence in the world.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg 11, South Winneshiek 0, 5 innings
Jana Meyer and Aubree Land each drove in three runs and the top three (Isabel Bernard-Meyer-Land) collected seven RBI, seven hits and six runs Friday in Sumner. Alicia Lange and Land each tripled, while Lange added a double.
Meyer stole three bases and Bernard stole two for S-F-T (21-6).
Baseball
Wapsie Valley 10, Alburnett 5
Bryar Bellis and Blake Hesse each drove in two runs and stole a base, and four others snagged one RBi as the Warriors (20-10) strung together 10 runs across four inning Friday in Fairbank.
Manny Huebner, Justus Kelley and Jacob Schoer procured two hits apiece while Hunter Curley, Huebner and Jaxson Kuhlmann both scored twice.
Tucker Ladeburg struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings.
S-F-T 1, South Winneshiek 0
Sophomore Ty VanEngelenburg drove in courtesy runner and classmate Owen Schoonover in the second as the Cougars (16-4) held on for its third straight win.
Jaxon Willems and Davis Van Sickle each grabbed a hit; Van Sickle doubled. VanEngelenburg went 2 for 3 while Noah Henderson was hit by a pitch and walked.
Henderson earned a one-pitch save and was credited with a strikeout to end the game. Henderson went 6 2/3 innings, scattering three hits, one walk and hit a batter. He struck out eight.