Senior celebrations can go many ways.
Oelwein’s Class of 2022 wrestlers chose the mentorship route.
“Some great stuff tonight from our younger guys,” heavyweight Christian Stoler said. “Really saw some stuff that impressed us up and down the lineup. There are some things we still need to work on, because they are young, but you have to build them up.”
Added 160-pounder Logan Cockerham, “Some of these guys, starting as freshmen on varsity is going to help them in the long run.”
The seniors also gave themselves credit: the group went a combined 10-1 as Oelwein bested BCLUW-South Hardin, 60-15, and lost, 45-33, against Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center.
Ryan McKeeman (170), Leighton Patterson (138), Colton Roete (182) and Stoler went 2-0. Cockerham went 1-1 and Lauren Hamilton (113) snagged a forfeit win.
The loss featured AP picking up 18 points via forfeit wins.
“It was a close match with AP, but there was a lot of explosiveness in there,” Patterson said. “A lot of good matches.
“Tonight felt electric, from start to finish. The stage lights (for the final dual), the walkout songs … it all felt great.”
Corbin Wagenknecht opened the match against AP/GC with a 4-2 victory in which he gave up a late takedown but held firm from there. The co-op jumped ahead 27-9 with wins in five of the next six matches, including four pins.
Patterson claimed a pin and them McKeeman and Roete garnered back-to-back pins for a 27-21 deficit.
AP/GC earned 12 points on a forfeit and pin, then Stoler grabbed pin No. 2 on the night for a 39-27 deficit. Kale Berinobis (106) added a pin for a 39-33 margin before the final forfeit went the co-op’s way.
“You find the things you messed up on, look back at the film and work on it from there,” Stoler said. “Got hit with a few headlocks tonight in a match, fixed it on the fly and probably will work on it more in practice the next couple days.”
The host led the Storm co-op 12-9, then ran it off. Regan McKeeman claimed a 4-0 win. Patterson’s pin and Nolan Lamphier’s 9-7 win followed. Oelwein added pins from Cockerham, Ryan McKeeman and Roete to forfeits from Nick Johnson and Ricky McKeeman for a 54-9 score.
“It’s a learning stage for everybody, still,” Roete said of the team’s fluctuation. “You go out on the mat and do what you do, but you grow and learn as you do it.”
Two matches later, Stoler earned a pin for the final score.
“I saw a lot of good things tonight, a lot of good matches we had and improvement from our last dual,” Cockerham said. “This wrestling team is turning into something good for the future.”