The Oelwein boys squared off against 10 ranked opponents Tuesday in Manchester and came away seventh with 172 points. Oelwein topped Center Point-Urbana for the first time during the 21 team meet and was three points off sixth-place Maquoketa Valley.
“Our boys ran great,” head coach Jason Gearhart wrote in an email. “It was an extremely competitive meet with 10 boys teams currently ranked. To finish seventh place as a team is excellent.”
Ray Gearhart placed eighth (16 minutes, 44 seconds) for the Class 2A 13th-ranked Huskies while Brennan Sauser placed 11th (16:58). Jacob Sullivan (40), Conall Sauser (45) and Ben Driscoll (68) rounded out the team score.
Andrew Rownd (78) and Caleb Schunk (108) closed the top seven.
“This was a great tune-up to prepare for our conference and district races,” coach Gearhart said. “Caleb Schunk and Lane Rechkemmer ran their personal bests, as did Ayden James and Leo Dettbarn.”
Starmont placed 11th with 303 points, one ahead of Anamosa.
Charlie Sieck (16:45) was ninth, followed by Henry Hayes (29), Ian Otdoerfer (61), Lane German (87) and Braydon Wedo (117) for the team score. Kyle Sherman (129) was the sixth runner.
North Fayette Valley was 13th with 330 points.
Caleb Zurbriggen (30th) paced the TigerHawks, who are still without the Crooker brothers as they deal with injury. Lukas McGowan (55), Ben Miller (72), Dillon Spargrove (74) and Leo Phan (99) rounded out the team scoring.
In the girls race, Starmont placed 10th with 251 points. Makenzie Plagman (21:32) led the Stars and area runners, while Anita Vaske (36) and Mya Vaske (38) were in the top 40. Morgan Thomas (62) and Natalie Hamlett (82) closed the scoring quintet.
NFV placed 12th with 396 points. Lexi Steffens (53), Ava Bolden (58) and Addison Chapman (61) all were in the top 65 while Mady Ney (110) and Keana Frank (114) rounded out the top five.
Oelwein placed 18th with 503 points. Jillian Prouty placed 90th and Merissa Rogers was 98th.