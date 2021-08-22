Did Oelwein’s coaching staff consult Mike Leach in the offseason?
The Huskies threw the ball on more than half their 30 offensive plays Friday during a controlled scrimmage with Sumner-Fredericksburg, utilizing junior left-hand quarterback Carter Jeanes’ arm much of the night.
Head coach Bob Lape saw the event as a learning tool.
“The whole idea tonight was to practice things we need to get better at,” Lape said. “And we need to get better at our passing game. I thought we did a nice job with it. We completed some passes, we threw the ball with some confidence, and we still ran the ball with some confidence.”
The varsity scrimmage ran for just 45 minutes with a set number of plays for each side. The Cougars scored multiple rushing touchdowns with their two-back offense while Oelwein scored a couple and had one called back because of a holding penalty.
“Carter did a nice job for his first night out in a varsity-experience situation,” Lape said. “Some of our receivers did a nice job their first experience. Some of the linemen, it’s their first experience. Tonight, I think we got better.”
Lape put his players through a series of sprints afterward “to help us get into shape” because the varsity scrimmage was a timed affair.