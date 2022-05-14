DIKE — Melancholy was set in.
Then Cole Thomas popped outside of the clubhouse.
Oelwein’s girls golf team milled outside Friday at the Fox Ridge Golf Club. The Huskies had just one player break 100 in freshman Hannah Patrick, and none felt especially happy about their round. Thomas quickly gathered them all back inside, then broke the news.
Oelwein advanced to the district round, and by one stroke.
“We’re super-excited,” Alexa Berryman giggled after the tournament ended as Madeline McShane chuckled.
“Some of us are super-
excited,” McShane joked.
“We’re hyped,” Berryman continued.
“So hyped,” McShane added.
The Huskies’ 413 was one stroke better than Columbus Catholic’s 414. Though Oelwein placed third, host Dike-New Hartford won on their home course to automatically push the qualifying team number to three.
The Wolverines (364) beat Sumner-Fredericksburg (367) by three strokes.
“I think a lot of the girls brought in low scores today compared to some other days,” senior Katie Reno said. “Pretty proud of that, but I know some of us are feeling that we left a lot of strokes out on the course and we can still improve from here.”
The Cougars picked up three scores under 100, with regional medalist Chloe Bolte’s 74 leading the way. The freshman added to her postseason medal count (North Iowa Cedar League champion) by shooting two over par at Fox Ridge.
Bolte beat Columbus Catholic’s Molly Fereday by three strokes. Bolte led by four (37-41) at the turn and ceded a stroke as Fereday played par golf on the back half with three birdies offsetting a double-bogey and a bogey.
Bolte put down two birdies — one on the front and one on the back.
“Putting was really good today,” she said. “The spots in my game that have fallen short in the past were there. I had a lot of great chip shots, a lot of up and downs. Got away with a lot of stuff by having a good short game.
“It’s still improving, it’s getting better. Plenty more room to get better, to improve. It’s sound now, but you can always improve.”
Seniors Morgan Brandt and Reno both shot 95s. Brandt parred four holes and Reno parred three. Zoey Rhea’s 103 was the final scoring mark; she parred both par-3s. Ava Schult (104) and Emma Koester (108, two pars) were the fifth and sixth golfers.
“I definitely think there were some tough pin placements today,” Reno said. “Putting them close to the edge made it tougher, but I think we were prepared.”
After Patrick’s 99, Madeline McShane slotted in at 100, with a birdie on 18 for good measure. Berryman’s 106 (one par) and Zoey Reisner’s 108 rounded out the scoring.
Jaylynn Craun shot a 109 and Emma Smock carded a 110.
Berryman and McShane noted Thursday’s practice round helped and both joked cleaning their clubs prior to the round was critical.
“I think there weren’t very many penalty strokes between all of us,” McShane observed.
North Fayette Valley shot a 455, with senior Claire Cummings’ 104 pacing the team. She dropped a birdie on the Par-4 No. 7 and parred two other holes.
“I feel like I could have done better, but I always feel like I can do better,” Cummings said. “For how I golfed (Friday), I’d say it was decent.
“Our goal was to par one hole, and I accomplished it. That’s a once in a lifetime thing for me, that birdie. During regionals, the best time to do it.”
Claire Britt (109), Allison Torkelson (120) and Shea Moncada (122) closed the team scoring. Abby Chicken shot a 120 and Kierra Alexander shot a 170.