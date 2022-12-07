Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

HartmanMeyer

Oelwein’s Ryley Hartman and Devin Meyer pose together after the Huskies went 1-2 in the 110-pound bracket of the Waverly Shell-Rock invitational Tuesday in Waverly.

 Photo courtesy Brock Sorenson

Ryley Hartman bested teammate Devin Meyer to win the 110-pound bracket of the Go-Hawks Invitational on Tuesday in Waverly.

Hartman collected a 15-2 major decision and two pins, with both under one minute. Meyer pinned her Osage’s Emma Evens in a semifinal.

