Ryley Hartman bested teammate Devin Meyer to win the 110-pound bracket of the Go-Hawks Invitational on Tuesday in Waverly.
Hartman collected a 15-2 major decision and two pins, with both under one minute. Meyer pinned her Osage’s Emma Evens in a semifinal.
“So, this was the seconds time Devin and I have faced each other in a real match,”
Hartman said. “Last week at the Dan Gable Donnybrook we also faced each other. It is very weird to see my practice partner on the other side of the mat.
“My biggest take away from the Go-Hawk Invite is I need to continue working hard on beginning in bottom position.”
Junior Bailee Craun returned from injury to place eighth at 115 pounds. She garnered two pins and went 2-3. Merissa Rogers (105), Emmah Hoveland (115) and Jocelyn Schwartz (125) each went 0-2. Jaylynn Craun (130) went 1-2, with a 35-second pin as her victory.
“I think tonight went pretty good with three placers,” head coach Brock Sorenson said. “They all know that we have more work to do to keep getting better. All of these girls are fighters, and with fixing a few mistakes, I think they are winning some of those matches we lost, and we are placing more girls.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor won the 105-pound gold medal, with four pins. She beat teammate and Wapsie Valley’s Delaney Youngblut in a semifinal.
“I’m very happy with the outcome of this tournament.” Trainor said. “I knew the competition would be a little tougher and there was bigger brackets, so I’m glad I came out on top.
“I just try and keep doing moves that work best for me. The rest of the girls also did good at this tournament and are continuing to improve.”
Youngblut went 1-2 and placed fourth, with one pin.
Wapsie Valley’s Mae Wedemeier placed first in the 120B bracket, claiming wins of 5-3 and 8-1 and earning a pin in a minute.
Camryn Judisch was second at 115 pounds, with two pins and a 6-2 decision. She was pinned in the title match. Wapsie’s Ella Schares (125B, 2-2, one pin) and Sumner’s Ella Pitz (135, 2-2, two pins) placed fourth in their brackets. Isabel Christensen (125, 1-2, one pin) was a victory away from reaching a placement match
“Overall, we were pleased with how the girls wrestled,” head coach Alicia Jones said. “Still plenty of room for improvement and things to work on but the girls keep pushing and not giving up.”
Basketball
Union Community boys 54, Oelwein 51
The Huskies allowed 16 fourth-quarter points and fell, 54-51, in a North Iowa Cedar League East opener Tuesday in La Porte City.
Oelwein (2-2, 0-1) led 43-38 after three quarters.
“Credit goes to Union; they took advantage of some crucial moments and made some game winning plays,” head coach Michael Mohlis said. “We had very good effort; we did a tremendous job on (Jackson) Anderson who was averaging 23 a game. We held him to 14 on quite a few shots.
“Brock Steinlage led the charge with that, impacting the game tremendously on the defensive end causing fits with Anderson.”
Conall Sauser scored 12 points and grabbed 16 rebounds Ethan DeTemmerman hits three 3-pointers and scored 11 and Garet Kiel dropped 10, with two 3s.
The girls game was postponed because of an illness running through the Knights’ team.
South Winneshiek boys 68,
West Central 31
The Blue Devils allowed 15-plus points in the second through fourth quarters in their second straight Upper Iowa Conference loss Tuesday in Maynard.
Creighton Houge scored 10 and blocked two shots for West Central (0-2, 0-2) while Brooks Ingels added seven points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal. John Tyler snagged seven steals.
The Blue Devil girls won, 38-34, but no statistics were available as of press time. Wets Central (2-0, 2-0) is undefeated in UIC play.
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls 55,
Jesup 47
The Cougars led by seven at halftime and held through to the end during the NICL East opener Tuesday in Sumner. Isabelle Elliott dropped 19 points and 19 rebounds while Jana Meyer and Saela Steege added nine apiece. All three had one block for Sumner (3-1, 1-0).
The Cougar boys fell, 69-39. No statistics were available as of press time for Sumner (1-3, 0-1).
North Fayette Valley sweeps Postville
The boys won, 59-24, and the girls won, 66-22, on Tuesday in West Union to take both ends of the UIC doubleheader.
Jayla Cowley scored 14 while Brooklyn Hoey (12), Kasydi Meyer (12) and Justine Cowley (11) all netted double digits for the girls. Meyer (five) and Kaelyn Elsbernd (six) totaled 11 of the TigerHawks’ 23 steals.
Elsbernd added five points and five assists for NFV (2-2, 2-1). Hoey (eight) and Meyer (seven) grabbed 15 of the team’s 39 rebounds.
Cael Reichter scored 19 and grabbed 15 rebounds for the boys (2-2, 2-1). Blake Reichter chipped in his own double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Emerson blocked three shots.