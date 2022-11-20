INDEPENDENCE — Do what can be done.
Saturday’s Independence scramble was the first foray into official wrestling under the IGHSAU banner for most of the 33 teams that showed up, including expanded programs in Oelwein and Sumner-Fredericksburg, which has brought a trio of Wapsie Valley wrestlers into the fold.
The scramble allowed each wrestler a guaranteed three matches, but also pitted opponents from four to seven pounds heavier or lighter.
The disparity was acknowledged, but most were happy to see an atmosphere close to last season’s IWCOA state tournament.
“The tournament today was amazing,” Oelwein sophomore Ryley Hartman said. “Seeing how much the sport has already grown makes me so happy.”
Added Wapsie Valley’s Delaney Youngblut, “I thought it was an amazing first tournament for everyone, really.”
Six Husky wrestlers took to the mats — Bailee and Jaylynn Craun are recovering from injury — and all but one picked up a victory. Hartman, Emma Hoveland and Jocelyn Schwartz, all who wrestled at state, went 2-1 with two pins apiece.
Newcomers Addison Penhollow and Merissa Rogers each went 1-2 and claimed their first career pins. Devin Martin wrestled into the second period in her final two matches, and was close to reaching the third in one.
“I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates succeed and achieve their goals,” Hartman said. “We had lots of good matches between the six girls that wrestled today. I think we are all excited to get back on the mat (on Nov. 28).”
Sumner’s Hillary Trainor and Kenzlei Steffen each went 2-1 with two pins and a decision loss.
“I think I did okay for the first tournament, but I know I can do better,” Trainor said. “I am happy with getting two pins I just need to work on certain situations. I am excited to keep getting better and making more progress throughout the season.”
Cami Judisch and Delaney Youngblut each went 2-1 with two pins, as well.
“We have a lot to improve on, but for the first meet, it was pretty good,” Judisch said. “We can only get better from here.”
Added Youngblut, “I mainly need to be more aggressive … I definitely need to work on top and turning my cradles and setting up my shots but I am super excited to get back out on the mat.”
Sasha Gitch and Wapsie’s Mae Wedemeier each went 1-2, with their victories being pins. Isabel Christensen, Jamie Jones, Ella Pitz and Wapsie’s Ella Schares each went 0-3, but head coach Alicia Jones noted each showed promise during their matches.
“Most of the matches we ended up losing, I think we were in a lot of them, if not ahead, before we got pinned or beat,” Jones said. “You do a couple things different — we got out of position, or turned the wrong way — we get a different result. We had a lot of great shots; we just weren’t able to finish some of them that we needed to.
“A lot of the girls are young or newbies, or maybe not wrestling as much as others in the offseason, competition-wise. It was a good first step.”