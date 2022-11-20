Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE — Do what can be done.

Saturday’s Independence scramble was the first foray into official wrestling under the IGHSAU banner for most of the 33 teams that showed up, including expanded programs in Oelwein and Sumner-Fredericksburg, which has brought a trio of Wapsie Valley wrestlers into the fold.

