Everyone implored Lee Andersen to look up.
His coaching staff.
His athletes.
The entire student section, which beckoned him.
Only after Andersen finished scrawling something on a clipboard did the 11th-year Oelwein head coach glance up. He saw a large crowd giddily waving ‘100th win for Coach Andersen’ signs after Oelwein closed a triangular sweep against Cedar Valley Christian and West Central on Monday.
Andersen waved to the students, then was presented with a plaque and gold-colored volleyball by his team.
There was also a celebratory run through a student-made tunnel after the Huskies beat CVC, 25-9, 25-5, and West Central, 25-8, 25-22
“It was our motivator,” sophomore setter Kendra Rechkemmer said. “Something to push even more for because it was super big. And we played it like that.”
It took some effort at the end.
The Huskies trailed the Blue Devils 16-12 in the second set. A West Central service error gave Joslynn Melchert the serve, and the junior setter drew even with two aces and three straight points off service.
Later even at 17, a tip kill from Emma Smock put forth a quick three-point spurt for a lead. Smock had two kills and Lainee Reisner added one.
A trio of hitting errors from the home side closed the scoreline to 20-all, but a Melchert dump led to a passing error and a 21-20 lead for Oelwein.
Smock dropped an ace for a two-point difference and the Huskies found themselves at match point (24-20).
West Central held on for two points but a hitting error closed the set for an ebullient home crowd.
“It’s like I told them in the locker room,” Andersen chuckled. “‘In an ironic kind of way, part of it wouldn’t be us if it was too easy. We have to, at least in one time each match, make it interesting.’
“It was appropriate that the last win was a bit of a struggle.”
Melchert credited the fans for helping them hold on and reach .500 (4-4) after eight matches in three days.
“We finally got pushed like we needed to get pushed and thank G-d we didn’t give up,” she said. “It was fun. Kept the energy up; the student section was great.”
The Huskies collected 24 kills and made a meal out of their service game. Oelwein placed 89 percent of its serves inside the lines (88 of 99) and made 27 aces, with 17 against West Central.
Rechkemmer served 15 consecutive points against West Central, including seven aces; Natalie Crandall served 13 straight points against Cedar Valley Christian; and Zoey Reisner picked up four of her five aces against CVC.
“My coach weas giving me spots to go to and I know in practice I’ve been hitting them all,” Rechkemmer said. “It was trusting what you have to do, tune everything else out.”
Added Andersen, “I thought we served well all night. I thought that was one of our strengths.”
Rechkemmer ended with nine aces while Melchert chipped in six and Natalie Crandall added four. Lainee (six) and Zoey (six) Reisner combined for 12 kills while Smock added seven kills and two aces.
Melchert contributed 10 assists and Rechkemmer collected nine. The other three came from Lainee.
“Past years were not every good,” Melchert said. “We have no pressure on us because no one (but us) expects anything from us.
“We have put in so much work this year, and we want to win.”
Blue Devils go 1-1
West Central opened with a 25-3, 25-13, win against CVC (0-3). CVC rallied from a 12-7 second-set deficit to lock the second stanza at 13.
An error gave the Blue Devils a one-point lead, then a kill from Abby Squires started a three-kill spurt that elongated to a 12-point, match-ending run.
Kassidy Bantz served out the run, closing on three straight aces.
In the opening set, the Blue Devils went on a 12-point run off service from Emily Edeker and led 19-1.
Squires put down eight kills while Bantz contributed six aces.