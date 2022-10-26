The Oelwein Booster Club closed out the 2021-22 school year by naming then-juniors Carter Jeanes and Emma Smock its Athletes of the Year.
During his junior year, Jeanes was named honorable mention All-District in football, second-team North Iowa Cedar League in basketball, and honorable mention NICL in baseball.
During her junior year, Smock was named first team utility player in softball.
“Jeanes and Smock and Emma are great examples of all around athletes,” said Oelwein Booster Club President Jim Prouty. “They have both been four-sport athletes their entire high school careers. They both strive to be the best player and teammate they can be.
“They put in countless hours of extra work to better themselves and their teammates. They are leaders, encourage and support the youth programs to make Oelwein athletic programs better and improve the culture.”
Jeanes was involved in football, basketball, track, golf, baseball, concert choir, National Honor Society and the fifth-grade kindness retreat. Smock was involved in volleyball, basketball, golf, softball, concert choir, Belle Voce, National Honor Society, Silver Cord, the fifth-grade kindness retreat, and a leader mentor for the eighth-grade courage retreat.
June’s athletes of the month were Caden Penhollow (baseball) and Aspen Weir (softball). Penhollow batted .274 with 11 RBI, two doubles and six steals. He also threw 11 innings with a 2.55 WHIP.
“Caden was a reliable senior outfielder for us this season,” head coach Colin Morgan said. “Prior to this season he did not have much varsity experience, but he blossomed into a great OF and threat at the plate. He had the type of senior summer you hope all your players can have.”
Wier went 4-9 in 77 1/3 innings in the circle, with 47 strikeouts. She batted .384 with 28 hits, 18 RBI, eight doubles, seven runs scored and two triples.
“Aspen is very deserving of this award,” head coach Bob Lape said.
July’s athletes of the month were Ray Gearhart (baseball) and Smock (softball). Gearhart batted .309 with a .404 on-base percentage, 20 steals, 12 runs scored, 11 walks, seven RBI and two doubles.
“Ray was our best and most consistent hitter this season, batting second for all but maybe one or two games,” Morgan said.
Smock batted .390 with a .407 OBP, 32 hits, 20 RBI, 16 runs scored, 13 doubles and a home run.
“Emma is very deserving of this award,” Lape said.