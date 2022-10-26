Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein Booster Club closed out the 2021-22 school year by naming then-juniors Carter Jeanes and Emma Smock its Athletes of the Year.

During his junior year, Jeanes was named honorable mention All-District in football, second-team North Iowa Cedar League in basketball, and honorable mention NICL in baseball.

