One side is on an upswing.
One is, at face value, not.
Cross-country head coach Jason Gearhart’s attitude toward it all is simple.
“The entire program, from seventh to 12th grade, boys and girls, will continue to improve at supporting each other during practice and meets,” he said. “This is a difficult sport that takes a lot of guts. We are looking forward to coaching all of our runners to their best this fall.”
The Huskies boys tea, broke through with a pair of Class 2A state meet qualifiers last season. Senior Brennan Sauser and sophomore Ray Gearhart placed eighth and 10th, respectively, at the Jesup district meet to reach the 2A field.
Sauser clocked a time of 17 minutes, 30.71 seconds and Gearhart clocked 17:37.25.
They were Oelwein’s first state-meet qualifiers since Anna Buenneke in 2009.
Sauser placed 29th (17:57.2) and Gearhart was 46th (18:14.5) at state. Both were selected All-Northeast Iowa Conference.
“Obviously Brennan and Ray will be our two leaders,” Gearhart said. “We have many others I think can really help and have been working hard to get there.
“We have eight boys who have really worked hard and put in miles this summer. I think there are quite a few boys, to be honest, who can improve from last season.”
The Huskies placed ninth out of 10 at district, with sophomore Benjamin Driscoll (56, 19:27.18) and junior Jacob Sullivan (70, 20:07.15) rounding out the top four among the six runners.
Ryan Mortenson graduated and Ryan Rael did not return to the program.
Coach Gearhart believes Driscoll and Sullivan have taken steps up in their training, as have senior Andrew Rownd and sophomore Lane Rechkemmer. The group is bolstered by new runners into the fold, including Dylan Hamilton, Connell Sauser and Caleb Schunk, among others.
Oelwein’s boy have not qualified for state as a team since 1999 and have never won a conference title. Both objectives are on a team to-do list.
“Our boys have expectations,” coach Gearhart said. “Rather, they have goals — they want to challenge for a conference championship, they want to qualify for state as a team.
“It’s good to have lofty goals and they have been working as if they are determined to mee those goals. I will give them credit for that.”
The girls side of the program is going through some fluctuation.
All-NEIC runner Libby Gearhart had knee surgery to fix an ongoing issue and will miss the season. Gearhart was third on the team at the district meet (47, 22.43.73).
Classmate Maria Rael is also out indefinitely because of injury, according to the coach, which knocks out the Huskies top statistical runner from 2020. Rael medaled in five meets last season and placed 37th (22:06.85) at the district meet. A quartet of Huskies who ran at the district meet also did not return to the team, leaving senior Jillian Prouty as the lone returnee suiting up.
She placed 68th (24:20.51) at the district meet, which was her top time as a junior.
“We have some injury issues with our girls and we had a couple girls not return and we’ll do the best we can with what we’ve got,” coach Gearhart said. “The girls have been working hard in practice and encouraging each other and they’re getting better every day.”
Sophomore Rachel Rulapaugh began the season recovering from an injury but is expected to help guide younger or more inexperienced runners along with Prouty.
Freshmen Averie Rahe and Merissa Rogers will contribute immediately while others will be asked to fill in as well.
The good news in Gearhart’s eyes is the group —as separate teams and a collective — is encouraging one another and pushing as a unit to become better.
“The next step for the program is to increase the number of runners and succeed more in the meets,” coach Gearhart said. “We did a lot better last year than the previous year and I think we’re on the path to continue to improve. That comes down to the kids continuing to work hard.
We’ve had some this summer who ran a lot of miles, and it’s completely on them for being hard-working and diligent. That hard work should pay off this fall.”