It’s coming home.
The IHSAA/IGHSAU announced Wednesday that Oelwein will host one of five Class 2A state qualifying meets for the 2022 season. The meet will start at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
It’s coming home.
The IHSAA/IGHSAU announced Wednesday that Oelwein will host one of five Class 2A state qualifying meets for the 2022 season. The meet will start at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
Team assignments and meet information will be released Monday, Oct. 10, but Jason Gearhart’s program was grouped with host Dike-New Hartford, Forest City, Jesup, New Hampton and Waukon, among others. Oelwein Athletic Director Jamie Jacobs noted 15 teams are slated to participate.
“We are very excited, because it’s been well over 10 years since we got to host,” she said. “We have a phenomenal course not only for the runners, but for spectators and fans alike.
“The course is a tremendous course. Hickory Grove does a tremendous amount of work to maintain the golf course and help us make it into a cross-country course, and we are grateful for them for doing so.”
The Huskies program hosts the annual Oelwein Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Varsity races begin at 6 p.m.
“We are extremely excited to be hosting the state qualifying meet,” Gearhart said. “It will allow our kids to receive the support from many Oelwein Husky fans, and the encouragement of fans goes a long way in cross-country. A
big thanks to Jamie Jacobs, our athletic director, for promoting Oelwein to the state athletic association.”
The other 2A hosts are Monticello, Pella Christian, Shenandoah and Unity Christian.
In Class 1A, ACGC, Cascade, Central Decatur, Central Springs, Regina, Ridge View, South Hardin and Southwest Valley will host meets.
The 1A and 2A state meets are scheduled for Oct. 28 at Fort Dodge.
Oelwein Freshman football cancelled
Jacobs also noted the Oelwein freshman football team was cancelled because of low numbers within the program. The middle school football game with Jesup scheduled for Sept. 15 is now the lead is to Sept. 16’s homecoming game.
