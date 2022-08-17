Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein was selected as one of five hosts for the Class 2A cross-country state qualifying meet in early October. The Husky boys qualified for state as a team last year and hope to again this season.

It’s coming home.

The IHSAA/IGHSAU announced Wednesday that Oelwein will host one of five Class 2A state qualifying meets for the 2022 season. The meet will start at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Hickory Grove Golf Course.

