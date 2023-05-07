DIKE — Conall Sauser did Conall Sauser things.
Garet Kiel was a half-step behind a gold, but a quarter-step ahead of bronze.
And Oelwein’s boys scored 42 points to place ninth at the North Iowa Cedar League championships Thursday at Dike-New Hartford. The Huskies brought home a gold, silver and bronze between Sauser and Kiel and were one point behind Columbus Catholic.
“I thought it wasn’t a bad meet for us, considering the competition, but it definitely wasn’t our best,” Kiel said after placing second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.14 seconds, 0.14 ahead of third. “I was happy with my high hurdles, but not satisfied at all.”
Sauser won the 1,600 by three seconds, clocking 4:34.04. He was third in the 3,200.
“I am very proud of Conall Sauser being the conference champion in the 1,600, improving his time, and placing third in the 3,200,” head coach Gary Goeller said, “and of Garet Kiel for finishing as the conference runner-up in the 110 high hurdles.”
The 400 relay tied for fifth by 0.08 seconds and both Caleb DeTemmerman (200) and Jacob Sullivan (800) placed sixth. DeTemmerman was sixth by 0.03 seconds, and the 400 was fifth by 0.08 seconds, with Kiel as the anchor.
“I think we did well in this meet, but we could have done better,” DeTemmerman said. “We had some small mistakes we made in our relays on the handoffs. I think there are some things we can fix at practice to be ready for the state qualifying meet.”
The girls placed 14th with 12 points.
Freshmen Haydin Becker, Kinzie See, Aspen Weir and Macy Westendorf placed third as a shuttle hurdle relay, while Westendorf was fifth in the 100 hurdles.
“I feel that it did not necessarily go as planned, but there were still some really good moments,” Westendorf said. “Our shuttle hurdle got third and a PR, which was really good. I feel we all tried our best throughout the meet, we just had really tough competition. I got a PR in both individual events, and I feel our entire team is ready for Thursday.”
See hit a PR of 30 feet, 6 inches in the shot put to place eighth. Devin Meyer, See, Weir and Westendorf were eighth as the 400 relay.
“We showed a lot of improvement in several events,” Goeller said. “I was very happy with the effort that our athletes gave us.
“As we approach the state qualifying meet on Thursday in Monticello, it was good to see some areas that we need to work on and continue to improve upon.”