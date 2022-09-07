Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

ESmockOelwein

Oelwein’s Emma Smock serves in front of the Huskies’ student section on Tuesday in Jesup.

 Chris Baldus | Oelwein Daily Register

Level 1 is complete.

Level 2 is a few wins away.

Tags

Trending Food Videos