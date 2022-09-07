Level 1 is complete.
Level 2 is a few wins away.
Then who knows?
Oelwein continued its ascendancy with its ninth win of the season Tuesday at Jesup. The Huskies beat the J-Hawks, 26-24, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12, for their first North Iowa Cedar League East win in program history.
It is also Oelwein’s first conference victory since Sept. 22, 2020. The Huskies (9-7, 1-1) came away with what head coach Lee Andersen called an “ugly win.”
“It was a very up and down, erratic type of match,” Andersen added. “Both teams made several errors and had trouble handling the ball consistently. We had 13 aces, but also 13 misses, so our serving canceled out.
“We never quite got into our rhythm, but we did just enough to win the match.”
Zoey Reisner placed six aces while Emma Smock added two.
Smock chipped in seven kills, Joslynn Melchert added six kills and 12 assists and Reisner collected five kills and 2.5 blocks.
Lainee Reisner had four kills.
“We had pretty good distribution on offense, which was nice to see,” Andersen said. “We’ve been working on being balanced, offensively, with all of our hitters getting efficient swings and timely kills.”
West Central splits at triangular
The Blue Devils went 1-1 Tuesday at Maquoketa Valley, losing to the host but beating MFL MarMac in three sets.
West Central (2-2) lost, 25-17, 25-12, and won, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11.
Abby Squires collected 22 kills, two assists and an ace while Kaydence Martin chipped in six kills, an ace, an assist, and a block.
Emily Edeker garnered 13 assists and two aces.
Union Community 3, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2
The Knights (13-1, 2-0) won the NICL East match in five sets Tuesday in Sumner.
No final score was available as of press time, nor were statistics. The Cougars (7-3, 0-1)
Cross-Country
West Central’s Charlie Sieck wins again
Three for three.
Starmont-West Central’s Charlie Sieck won his third race of the season Tuesday in Springville, clocking 17 minutes, 31.8 seconds to win by nearly a minute. The Blue Devils senior led the co-op to seconds place with 68 points.
Starmont’s Lane German placed ninth in 19:56.8.
On the girl’s side, Starnmont’s Natalie Hamlett clocked 25:03.3 to place seventh and lead the girls to fourth place (81 points). West Central’s Abby Sieck placed 21st in 32:58.
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls second, boys fourth in Guttenberg
Hillary Trainor won the Clayton Ridge Invitational on Tuesday, clocking 20:19.7 to win by 34 seconds. Trainor’s effort led the Cougars, who placed three in the top 10 and its seven runners in the top 20.
Saela Steege (7, 22:26.3), Sophie Boehmler (10, 23:12.6), Lily Mayo (12, 23:32.4) and Jana Meyer (15, 24:13.8) rounded out the scoring quintet. Claire Rucker (17, 24:51.8) and Ella Pitz (20, 25:14.7) closed the varsity scoring.
Ethan Boyle placed 10th (19:26.3) to lead the boys to fourth place and 85 points. Isaac Boehmler (11, 19:35.3) was nine seconds behind as each broke 20 minutes.
Wapsie Valley runs at Waverly
The Warriors competed at the annual class-based Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic on Tuesday.
Wapsie’s girls senior class placed fourth with 40 points while the junior class was one runner short of a team score with just two runners. There was no sophomore class score, but the freshmen placed eighth with 81 points.
Brylee Bellis placed fifth overall (20:47.38), with Ava VanDaele (20:48.37) in sixth of the junior-senior race. Brooklyn Etringer was 38th, Jadyn Buhr was 56th and Ashlyn Hyde was 83rd.
In the freshman/sophomore field, Jaylin May was 40th, with Miriam Rulapaugh (70), Austin Franck (74), Melenna Sander (76) and Adelynn Wierck (87) all in the top 90.
The boys had no team score in the junior/senior race, with juniors Cole Bram (95) and Dayne Bates (129) running. The freshman/sophomore race saw a deep Warrior freshman class place 12th with 114 points from its seven runners.
Finn Schaefer (27), Alex Bram (43) and Marshall Weepie (44) accounted for the team score, placing 73rd, 113th and 114th in the overall freshman/sophomore race.
Sophomore Robert Lee placed 145th.
Area teams, individuals ranked by IATC
The Oelwein boys are ranked No. 3 in Class 2A in the latest weekly IATC release, with the Sumner-Frederisckburg girls 14th and the North Fayette Valley girls 20th.
Individually, West Central’s Charlie Sieck is ranked second in 2A, with Oelwein’s Conall Sauser (seventh), Jacob Sullivan (29) and Ray Gearhart (30) all in the top 30. On the girl’s side, Sumner’s Hillary Trainor is fourth.
In Class 1A, Wapsie Valley’s Brylee Bellis is ranked 30th.