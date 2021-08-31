MAYNARD — In the end, there were hugs.
Oelwein and West Central faced off in the final game of the West Central triangular Monday. After the Huskies swept the Blue Devils, 25-13, 25-19, players mingled briefly to dole out aforementioned hugs.
Prior to the match, there was a moment of silence to honor the passing of West Central sophomore Kate Michels. Michels passed away as the result of an accident that also involved older sister Emma, who was on the Blue Devils’ bench but did not suit up for the triangular.
It is not known when the elder Michels will suit up this season.
“It was nice to be back on the court, but it is definitely hard,” senior setter Taylor Adams-Carey said. “We lost two of our starters and we’re going from a 6-2 to just me setting. So, it’s hard, but it was good to be back on the court.”
The Blue Devils also had an interim coach, Ayli Voshell, standing in because rookie head coach Abbi Block was recently married.
“We knew this was going to be a rebuilding year, if you will,” Voshell said after the triangular ended. “We lost eight seniors, and then with recent events and trag-edy striking our community that hit home for our volleyball team, it was a lot for the girls. It was a really hard week.”
The Huskies (1-4) opened the first set against the host on an 8-0 run, with three aces from Falynn Buehler punctuating the start. The Blue Devils (0-2) pulled within 11-8 and 12-9 before Oelwein used another surge, this time a seven-point push, to lead 19-9. Natalie Crandall dropped in a pair of aces while Buehler and Zoey Reisner chipped in kills.
An Aaliyah Gordon kill later brought the home team within 21-12 but the visitors picked up four of the final five points.
Reisner ended the set on a kill.
In the second set, West Central shot out to a brief 3-0 lead on two Gordon kills and a kill from Abby Squires. The Huskies knotted it at 4 on a kill and ace from Buehler and kills from Reisner and Emma Smock around another Gordon kill.
A series of errors put the home team ahead 8-4, but the visiting team flipped a four-point run into an 8-all tie.
The set continued that way — West Central leads, then Oelwein ties it — through a 13-13 score. It was 15-all after a Squires ace when the Huskies put together a go-ahead push.
A Buehler kill opened a seven-point surge off three kills, three Blue Devils errors and a Peyton Arndt ace that put the lead at 22-15. West Central closed within 22-18 on a block from Kaydence Martin, a Gordon kill and an Adams-Carey ace.
Oelwein went up 23-18 on a combo block from Buehler and Reisner, led 24-19 on a Smock kill and ended the set and match on another combo block from Buehler and Reisner.
“The first set against West Central was really solid, a nice job there. We played pretty well in all facets,” Oelwein head coach Lee Andersen said. “Second set, we were sluggish. We came out slow, the pace of the set was slow, and it was difficult to get some rhythm and get our offensive established.
“We picked it up toward the middle of the set and picked up the win.”
Oelwein came back from a 25-9 first-set loss to Cedar Valley Christian for a 25-22 win. Andersen’s team led 10-5, 21-16 and 22-18 before holding on. It missed out on set point twice as CVC closed within 24-22, but a Buehler kill brought about a third-set tiebreaker.
In the tiebreaker, Cedar Valley pushed ahead 6-2 on four straight Oelwein errors. A four-point Oelwein run later put it ahead 9-7 before the set was knotted at 10.
It was later knotted at 12 on an Arndt ace, but a pair of kills from Hannah Vriezen gave CVC match point.
Maddi Vawter held off set point with a kill, but Cedar Valley closed it out because of an Oelwein service error.
“I think we had a lot of energy in that first game but we still didn’t work too well together as a team, as much as we should have,” Buehler said of the loss. “After that match, we realized, ‘Hey, we need to get it together and work as a team.’ I feel like that helped us a lot with the second match.”
Buehler collected 13 kills, 12 assists, nine digs and five aces. Reisner added eight kills and Emma Smock contributed 10 digs, and five kills. Joslynn Melchert gar-nered 13 assists and five aces and Molly Trumblee put up nine digs.
“We’re still too up and down. Nothing we did tonight, whether good or bad, surprised me,” Andersen said. “What we’ve learned over the summer and into the beginning of the season is we can play well at times, but we still struggle with our consistency.”
West Central led Cedar Valley 20-17 after a Squires first-set kill, but the Huskies closed within 21-20 on three Blue Devils errors. A Sophia Creager ace knotted the set at 21. The host took a brief lead on Gordon’s kill, but two Vriezen kills put the Huskies ahead, 23-22.
It was 23-all, but a pair of errors gave CVC the set.
The Blue Devils pulled within 7-6 during the second set and it was later tied at 10 and then 14. A kill put West Central ahead, but the Huskies used three Vriezen aces and a kill from Jessie Pospisil to take a 20-15 lead.
A pair of Squires kills pulled her team within 21-17 but CVC closed on a 4-1 run to take the match.
“I saw some aggressiveness and get-after it from people and that’s what I like to see,” Voshell said. “We did some good things. We played some pretty close sets.
“We have some things to work on, but I think the next game (we have) we’re go-ing to be ready.”
Gordon garnered 13 digs, 11 kills and 1.5 blocks. Squires dropped in nine kills and 2.5 blocks. Adams-Carey contributed 19 assists, two aces and two kills. Kaydence Martin added two kills and 1.5 blocks.