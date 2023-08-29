CEDAR RAPIDS — Click.
Click.
Boom.
Nearly everything went like clockwork for Oelwein during Monday’s triangular against West Central and Cedar Valley Christian at Cedar Valley Christian.
Thirty-one total kills. Zero attack errors.
Thirty-wo aces. Ninety-three percent service ratio.
Scores of 25-9, 25-6 (West Central) and 25-12, 25-9 (CVC), and a return to .500 a day before Lee Andersen’s club (3-3) took on North Iowa Cedar League East foe Wapsie Valley.
“We’ve improved from last year, I feel,” junior Lainee Reisner said. “Whenever we played teams from last year that weren’t the strongest, we’d always play at their level.”
Chimed in senior Izsy Fauser: “We’d let our attitude get the best of us.”
“I feel like we were better at picking everybody up this time,” Reisner finished.
Fauser and classmate Natalie Crandall each dropped six kills, while Reisner and Joslynn Melchert snared five apiece. Both Elzsie Fauser and Kinzie See snagged four apiece and libero Jocelyn Schwartz earned one on a back-row spike against the triangular host.
“I feel like nobody was really a ballhog,” Izsy said of six attackers combining for 30 kills. “Nobody got set a lot — it was pretty spread out.”
Added Reisner: “That felt so good. We moved the ball around so much … it just flowed.”
The ball also flowed from Oelwein’s service game. Andersen’s club missed just one serve against the Blue Devils, while Reisner wrangled eight aces — four in each match — and Izsy Fauser procured five against CVC.
Crandall and Kendra Rechkemmer collected three apiece.
“Once I saw West Central and Cedar Valley Christian play, it was more about us doing our job,” Andersen said. “It was about us serving well, which I thought we did. It was about us controlling the pace of the offense and the tempo of the game, which I thought we did.”
Rechkemmer grabbed 18 of the team’s 30 assists, with Melchert adding 10 and Reisner adding two.
“Andersen said right when we got here, ‘Let’s play our game and keep control,’” Izsy said. “That was a good game, a good pair of games. It was fun.”
West Central drops both matches
The Blue Devils (0-2) opened the season with a pair of losses, dropping the first match, 25-21, 17-25, 15-10, to the host Huskies.
West Central trailed by as many as nine (19-10) and 23-13 before storming back to close within three (24-21) in the first set. An eight-point run in the second, highlighted by Brooklyn Rose’s four aces, pushed the Blue Devils ahead by 10 (20-10). A late CVC run closed the lead to 22-17, but two hitting errors by the host and a Kaydence Martin block drew the match even.
The host ran out to leads of 5-0 and 11-3 in the third set. Again, the Blue Devils rallied late, closing within 13-10 on a six-point surge. Three consecutive kills, from Emily Edeker, Martin and Jaylnn Buhman, drew the visitor within three, but CVC ended the match with a kill and an ace.
“I saw some good tonight and some bad,” head coach Abbi Ryan said of the two matches. “We need to be quicker on our toes and react to the ball and communicating with our other players (about) what’s going on. I would like to see us more aggressive from the serving line, and to clean up our passes.
“When we had good passes, the rest just fell in place. We’re working on instilling confidence in a couple players. We will be bringing more energy next competition, as well. This was our first competitive match up and we can only go up from here.”
West Central netted eight aces, with three apiece from Rose and Faith Steinbronn and two apiece from Kassidy Bantz and Lilli Eitel.
Martin put down six kills and two blocks while Buhman added five kills. Bantz, Eitel and Steinbronn each collected three kills.