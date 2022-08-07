The Huskies went to Central College for a two-day camp in Pella last week and came out with a 6-3 record.
Oelwein was second in each of its two pools, then went 2-1 in the gold bracket. The Huskies lost to teams that placed first (West Burlington), second (New London) and fourth (Webster City).
In the first pool, Oelwein lost to New London (22-25, 13-25) and beat St. Ansgar (25-12, 23-25, 15-12) and Danville (25-22, 25-22). In the second pool, Oelwein beat Albia (25-15, 22-25, 15-9) , lost to Webster City (15-25, 23-25) and beat Sigourney (25-19, 25-23).
In the gold bracket, the Huskies lost to West Burlington (14-25, 16-25), then beat Belle Plaine (25-14, 25-21) and North Mahaska (12-25, 25-21, 15-11).