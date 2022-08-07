Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

VB 2022 Photo Pella Tanks

The Huskies volleyball team at the Central College camp. (Front row, left to right): Jocelyn Schwartz, Natalie Crandall, Emma Smock, Lily King and Kendra Rechkemmer. (Back row): Zoey Reisner, Kayla Voges, Izsy Fauser, Meghan Logan, Joslynn Melchert and Lainee Reisner.

 Photos courtesy Lee Andersen

The Huskies went to Central College for a two-day camp in Pella last week and came out with a 6-3 record.

Oelwein was second in each of its two pools, then went 2-1 in the gold bracket. The Huskies lost to teams that placed first (West Burlington), second (New London) and fourth (Webster City).

