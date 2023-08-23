CRESCO — Another corner turned.
Oelwein wanted to make an opening statement as it embarked on the season after posting its best win-loss record since 2017. Nothing is ever perfect in the sport of volleyball, but two seniors and the longtime head coach noted the 25-16, 25-11, 25-16 win on Tuesday at Crestwood was a good start to the campaign.
The victory served as the Huskies’ first opening-match win since 2017 (2-0, Alburnett), and first full-set opening match win since 2012 (3-2, Western Dubuque).
“That’s the best first game we’ve had our entire high school career,” middle blocker Natalie Crandall said. “We controlled that game, and I think that our serving, passing and setting … everything was just clicking.”
Added setter/outside hitter Joslynn Melchert: “It was pretty good. We had the momentum the whole game, and I don’t think we’ve ever been used to that.”
Ten of Oelwein’s 13 wins in 2022 were sweeps, but just two were non-tournament sweeps. In addition, Oelwein-Crestwood matches went the distance the last three times on the court — 3-2 for Oelwein last season, and 3-2 and 2-1 for Crestwood in 2020.
“We were set on playing three (games),” Melchert said. “We’ve been going five for years with Cresco. This was finally our year to get all three done, get it out of the way.”
The relative hiccup came in the final frame. The visitors led 13-9 before the host closed within two on a combination block and kill. Oelwein’s lead moved back to three points (14-11) and waffled between two and three until it was 16-13, Huskies.
Kinzie See’s kill and two attack errors from the Cadets gave Lee Andersen’s club a little more breathing room (19-13). The visitors clambered closer to the sweep a point at a time. A Melchert kill made it 23-16 and started the final push. Crandall dropped an ace, and a Crestwood miscue ended the set and match.
“That’s probably one of our best first efforts in a long time, honestly,” Andersen said. “In terms of our consistency, in terms of the things we wanted to do (on the court), I think we did a solid job of executing the gameplan. And it showed.”
Oelwein went on a 7-1 run in the first set to break a 6-all deadlock. A Cadet kill closed the score to 13-8, but Oelwein collected four of the next five points and led by 12 (23-11). Crestwood held off game point twice, but eventually fell.
A five-point run in the second set was followed shortly by a four-point burst, and suddenly the Huskies led, 11-3. It was 15-5 when the Cadets called a timeout, but the Huskies hit the 20-point mark before the home team clambered to reach 10 points (21-10).
“Our offense was very strong,” Melchert said. “Since I’ve been on varsity, aside from last year, if we fell into a funk, we stayed in that funk. We never would have pulled ourselves out.”
Both commended the trio of sophomores who earned heavy rotation play. See and Melchert each netted a team-high three kills, while See added three solo blocks, two block assists and an ace. Elzsie Fauser added a kill and Aspen Weir dug two balls.
“This was their first varsity match, and they did phenomenal,” Crandall said. “They did a great job of fixing their mistakes and not getting caught up in them. It’s going to happen, everybody’s nervous, and it’s going to happen more this season.”
Crandall and Izsy Fauser (ace) each added a solo block and block assist, while Crandall snagged four digs and two aces.
“I love the energy we have on the court,” Crandall said. “We were excited almost all the time, and we never lost that excitement, even if we got into a little bit of a funk.”