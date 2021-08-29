The Huskies fell in all three pool play matches during a tournament Saturday in Independence. Oelwein (0-3) lost to Union Community (21-7, 21-12), Independence (21-15, 21-13) and Starmont (21-17, 21-7).
The Huskies collected 18 kills, with six from Zoey Reisner and three each from Falynn Buehler, Natalie Crandall and Emma Smock. Buehler picked up 11 assists and Joslynn Melchert added seven.
Buehler, Crandall and Maddi McShane garnered an ace apiece. Molly Trumblee (16) and Payton Arndt (11) combined for 27 of 47 digs and Melchert accumulated nine.
Starmont (2-2) reached the four-team bracket semifinal before falling to eventual tournament champion West Delaware, 25-16, 25-11. No statistics were available for the Stars.