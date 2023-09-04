The Huskies placed third at the Midland tournament by sweeping five opponents and going 11-2 in sets played. Oelwein (8-5) lost to Central City, 20-22, 21-13, 15-6, but beat Cascade, Lone Tree, Marquette Catholic, Midland and Springville.
Lainee Reisner collected 26 kills, 18 digs and six aces in the tournament while Kinzie See contributed 21 kills, seven digs and six aces.
Natalie Crandall put down 12 kills and eight aces. Joslynn Melchert snagged a double-double of 34 assists and 17 kills and Kendra Rechkemmer added 42 assists.
Warriors finish above .500 at BCLUW
Wapsie Valley lost its final two matches Saturday, but went 3-2 in Conrad.
The Warriors (8-4) lost in a sweep to North Polk, then were topped by Benton Community, 18-21, 21-19, 15-8.
Taylor Buhr recorded 35 kills, 32 digs and two aces while Anna Curley collected 24 kills and 7.5 blocks and Avery Jones added a 106-assist, 27 dig double-double. Peyton Curley led the way with 43 digs while Kalle Voy led with four aces.
Cougars hand Denver first loss in New Hampton
A 25-25-19, 25-21 victory Saturday against Denver was one of three sweeps Sumner-Fredericksburg (6-2) collected during the New Hampton tournament on Saturday.
The Cougars also swept Saint Ansgar and Tripoli, but fell twice to New Hampton. Isabelle Elliott picked up 43 kills and 20 digs while Morgan Block added 33 digs and 27 kills. Alexa Buhman’s double-double was 66 assists and 27 digs while Brielle Volker’s was 17 kills and 15 digs.
Cross-country
Oelwein’s Sausers place top-10 in Marion
Ashlynn Sauser placed eighth during the girls 5-kilometer run and Conall placed 10th in the boys at the Linn-Mar Invitational on Saturday in Marion.
Ashlynn clocked 20 minutes, 40.5 seconds to lead the Huskies, who placed seventh with 134 points. Conall clocked 16:37 to lead Oelwein, who placed fifth with 110 points.
Benjamin Driscoll (17:32.8) placed 30th and Caleb Schunk (17:41.4) was 34th in the boys race.
“Nearly every runner cut time from the Oelwein race — Ashlynn Sauser cut two and a half minutes to finish in the top 10 of a loaded meet,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “This race has some of the best teams and individuals in the entire state. Keshaun Williams ran great — a personal best for him — nearly breaking 19 minutes.”