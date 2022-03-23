WAVERLY — Brennan Sauser’s face wore pain.
The Oelwein senior was clipped to begin the 800-meter run at Wartburg’s Hoover Fieldhouse and ran his third-place, 2 minutes, 10.58 second race without a left spike.
He came off the track and immediately tended to a large blister that developed because of the incident.
Sauser was one of a handful of top 10 finishes the Huskies accumulated during the final indoor meet of their season Tuesday. Wapsie Valley’s boys team and Jesup also participated, with the Warriors picking up a trio of top 10 placements and a handful of top 20 spots during the 18-team invitational.
“We gave great effort again,” Wapsie head coach Justin Davie said. “We are making strides as we find our way during this indoor season. Times and performances are what people look at but in the indoor meets I want to see how we compete. Times will come later.”
Gunner Meyer placed sixth in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) while Holten Robinson placed ninth in the 200 meters (24.22) and Ryan Schares placed 10th in the 1,600 (5:09.96). Meyer was 12th in the 55-meter hurdles (8.39) and Braden Knight was 13th in the long jump (18-0) and 20th in the 200 (25.22).
Ian Buzynzki was 16th in the 400 (58.04).
Oelwein’s day was highlighted by the performances of Sauser and Malayna Kiel. Kiel placed second by two-hundredths of a second (9.07-9.09) in the 55 hurdles.
“I’m a bit disappointed in myself that I was that close and couldn’t come out on top,” Kiel said, “but that just means I need to fix some little things to be ready for next week. It was fun to get out and compete again.”
Falynn Buehler placed third in the 400 (1:08.40) while Natalie Crandall was 10th in the 55 dash (8.00) and Jillian Prouty was 11th in the 3,000 (13:59.68).
For the boys, Garet Kiel was fourth in the 55 hurdles (7.98). Ray Gearhart was fifth in the 3,200 (10:58.8). Conall Sauser was fifth in the 1,600 (4:56.96) and eighth in the 800 (2:16.35).
Christian Stoler placed ninth in the shot put (44-4.5). Jacob Sullivan was 15th in the 1,600 (5L17.99).