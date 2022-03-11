Oelwein and Wapsie Valley spent Friday in Ames for the IATC indoor state meet. Gary Goeller’s squad scored 11 points and tied for 16th in 2A while Justin Davies’ club scored five points and tied for 22 in 1A.
The Huskies saw Brennan Sauser place runner-up in the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 37.18 seconds) and Christian Stoler place sixth in the shot put (43 feet, 10.25 inches).
Ray Gearhart placed ninth in the 3,200 (11:02.36) and 18th in the 1,600 (5:08.68).
Cole Hamilton was 16th in the high jump (5-4) and Garet Kiel was 16th in the 60-meter hurdles (9.39).
Oelwein’s distance medley relay placed 10th (3:55.27) and the 400 relay placed 16th (47.95).
The Warriors went relay heavy, placing seventh in the 400 (46.35) and 240 shuttle hurdle (39.51), eight in the 3,200 (9:26.05), 11th in the distance medley relay (4:00.92) and 13th in the 1,600 (3:53.71). Individually, Brock Kleitsch placed 12th in the 800 (2:17.21) while Garrett Miller (36, 7.95) and Dallas Tisue (46, 8.47) were top-50 in the 60 dash.