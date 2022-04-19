The foundation is now fully set.
Oelwein has had a handful of girls participate in wrestling the last few seasons. Last year’s quintet represented a high, and four participated in the IWCOA girls state wrestling championships in February.
Bailee Craun, Ryley Hartman, Emmah Hoveland and Jocelyn Schwartz have the potential to represent the core of Oelwein’s new girls wrestling program.
The Oelwein school board voted 6-0 Monday to approve the creation of a girls wrestling program, formed in conjunction with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union incorporating girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport as of the 2022-23 school year.
“I believe we are the 16th school in the state to announce a girl’s wrestling program,” Oelwein head coach Dalton Lape said. “I think wrestling teaches a lot of life lessons like self discipline, mental toughness, independence and much more. I think the biggest thing that I’ve seen this year is that the girls who have tried it for the first time have had a blast competing.
“I’m excited for this opportunity for our girls. There is excitement in the hallway on the possibility of being able to wrestle.”
“I feel having a girls wrestling team will be beneficial for all girls,” sophomore Bailee Craun said. “I’d never thought about wrestling until Coach (Dalton) Lape asked me to try it. I think having the girls team will help boost all girls confidence in showing their ability to do anything a male can do. Even if a girl doesn’t do wrestling, she can still do about anything a male can do with just effort and determination.”
Craun (6-9) placed sixth in her silver bracket at state while Hartman (10-6) was close to reaching the placement matches. Hoveland (5-7) went 2-2 at state and Schwartz (1-4) went 0-2 after coming into the program in early January.
Senior
Lauren
Hamilton graduates after wrestling for four seasons.
As of late February, 58 schools
committed to sponsoring girls wrestling programs in Iowa. The latest data from Trackwrestling.com showed 1,018 girls participating in high school wrestling, represented by over 185 Iowa schools. Nearly 700 wrestlers were at state, including 20 from five area schools.
“Wrestling is like nothing I’ve ever done before” Hartman said. “It’s helped me realize what I can do,” Hartman said. “I now know I am capable of much more than I expected. This made it easy when it comes to getting more girls evolved. I’m very excited for all the opportunities this gives my teammates and myself for the 2022-23 season.”
The creation of a separate girls program also means the school will hire a girls-only staff.
“The main benefit I see is that we will have our own coach which will give us more opportunities to learn and compete,” Hartman said. “I also think we could potentially see an increase of female wrestlers in our program.”
In early April, the IGHSAU approved several recommendations for the 2022-23 season, including a fully formed timeline.
Practice begins on Oct. 31, which is a Monday this year. The first competition is slated for Nov. 14. The postseason regional qualifier for the first season is Jan. 27 or 28, and the one-class state tournament is Feb. 2-3. There is one classification for this season, with 14 weight classes: 100 pounds, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 140, 145, 155, 170, 190, 235.
There are unlimited scrimmages in season for girls’ programs allowed per local school district discretion, and girls still can practice with boys, per local school district discretion.
A combined JH/HS practice is permissible per local school district discretion.
The girls team has 15 varsity competition dates, which include scrambles, duals, or tournaments.
The regional state qualifier tournament framework has yet to be determined.
“I believe having the girls team in general will help boost the confidence for the entire (program),” Craun said. “The girls can help each other improve tremendously since they are all learning. Not one person has been wrestling for years, elementary years, based off what I know from my team. Everyone will be able to grow together and be around the same level of knowledge for the sport.”
Wapsie Valley’s Delaney Youngblut and North Fayette Valley’s Kerigan Alexander, Drew Chensvold, Leslie Graves and Claire Koester wrestled at girls state and at various points during the season.
Sumner-Fredericksburg saw nine girls wrestle this season at state and throughout the season, with a coaching staff in place. Hillary Trainor placed fifth at state.
Word on the official formation of girl’s programs at those schools have not been announced.