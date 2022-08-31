Here is where the confidence level lies.
Oelwein’s boys cross-country team won their home invitational for the first time in 37 years of the event. As supporters and a coaching staff expressed elation, the collective’s reaction was tempered Tuesday evening at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
“As a team, we did well. As an individual, I could have done better,” senior Jacob Sullivan said, with classmate Ray Gearhart interjecting, “Yeah, me too.”
“This is just one stepping stone,” Sullivan added. “This isn’t a highlight — if it is, we have to make 10 more highlights.”
The pair appreciates the win. As head coach Jason Gearhart noted, however, expectations are at a higher level. Which means results are expected at a higher pace.
“They’re confident, and confidence is the key in this sport. Their goal was to win this meet, which I don’t believe has happened in 37 years of it, and they did win. They were confident in themselves to get it done, and they got it done.”
Oelwein scored 49 points, beating 2021 champion Decorah by 39. The pack time was 1 minute, 19.4 seconds and four of the top five were in the top 10 — something fifth runner Caleb Schunk spoke into existence a little more than a week ago.
Sophomore Conall Sauser was second in 17:19.13, with Sullivan (17:47.87), Gearhart (17:48.9) and junior Benjamin Driscoll (17:51.35) at 6-7-8. Schunk rounded out the scoring quintet at 26th (18:38.44), with freshman Gabe Driscoll (41, 19:17.62) and classmate Landon Dowd (96, 22:33.35) as the varsity squad.
“It’s a good start to the season,” Ray said. “Just have to keep improving, keep getting better. We can enjoy the moment, but we have to keep improving.”
Decorah’s pack time was 26.9 seconds while third-place Center Point-Urbana’s pack time was 51.2 seconds.
The younger Gearhart was also quick to note Tuesday’s race was a vast improvement from 2021’s effort. Oelwein placed fourth then, with Ray’s time being 18:04.92. Sauser was just under 19 minutes and 11th and Sullivan was 19th and just under 19:30.
“By the end of the year I dropped that down by — well, a lot,” Ray said. “I think that’s the thing to do this year, as well. Just keep getting faster, individually and as a group.”
Confident in their ability, the program believes it will happen again.
“These kids work hard in practice,” Jason said. “In this sport, you can’t watch your kids 100 percent of the time in practice. It’s impossible. These varsity boys have bought in. You don’t have to watch them at practice. They’re self-motivated to run workouts, and that’s not easy to get to, to have kids who are willing to run hard at practice without supervision. It is a coach’s dream.”
Oelwein’s girls team placed 12 out of 14 teams with 291 points. It was 37 behind 11th, but 79 ahead of 13th.
Juniors Rachel Rulapaugh (43, 23:41.7) and Libby Gearhart (45, 23:44.64) were the top two while classmate Alexa Berryman (68, (25:10.58) and freshman Jenna Bahe (71, 25:32.05) were also top-70 for scoring purposes. Freshman Devin Meyer (82, 26:34.29) rounded out the scoring while Emma Driscoll (86, 27:19.8) and Merissa Rogers (97, 29:11.69) closed the varsity group.
Of that group, only Rogers ran varsity in 2021.
“Our top three finishers hadn’t run a race in two years,” coach Gearhart said. “So pacing issues were going to be an issue for them. All three ran hard and competed. The good thing was those three were not thrilled with their times. You always want people to be not satisfied.
“Jenna, Emma and Devin ran their first varsity race. All ran exceptional, I thought. It was a solid finish.”