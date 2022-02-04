Oelwein head coach Dalton Lape is happy with where his team is coming off the North Iowa Cedar League championship meet.
The Huskies join North Fayette Valley for the 2A Independence District meet today at noon and all the area teams at their respective meets.
“I feel that every time we step on the mat we have gotten better,” Lape said. “We built some momentum at the conference meet. I hope it carries over to the sectional meet. Hopefully we will be a little healthier in spots and kids can compete to make it on to the next round.”
The Huskies had only seven wrestlers compete at the conference meet because of injury or illness. At least two are expected back for today’s meet.
Heavyweight Christian Stoler is coming off a NICL championship while Leighton Patterson (138 pounds) placed fourth. Colton Roete (182) placed fourth after he reached his match limit Saturday before the third-place match.
“Looking at our sectional and district it is pretty tough, top to bottom,” Lape said. “There are 22 ranked kids with a couple kids ranked No. 1 from the rankings a week ago.
“It will be exciting to see the weight changes with some guys making the move of dropping a weight or up a weight with the rankings coming out this week.”
Starmont, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Wapsie Valley participate in the Class 1A Starmont Sectional.