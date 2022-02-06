INDEPENDENCE — Oelwein’s wrestling season came to a close Saturday during the Class 2A Independence Sectional. The Huskies placed sixth with 82 points and saw no one advance to the district meet.
Senior heavyweight Christian Stoler (30-5) was upset, 2-1, in the semifinal by New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Jacob Burgart. Stoler’s attempt at a late first-period shot went awry and he was taken down. He quickly escaped but didn’t pick up another point through the match’s final four minutes.
Stoler won third place with a 1-0 decision over Union’s Gabe Hanson.
Classmate Leighton Patterson’s season ended before Saturday as he caught the flu earlier in the week, according to head coach Dalton Lape. Fellow seniors Ryan McKeeman (182, 12-12) and Colton Roete (195, 21-13) also placed third; McKeeman made it to a wrestleback match but fell in a second-period pin.
Kale Berinobis (106, 23-11) also placed third.