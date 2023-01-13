The Huskies beat host BCLUW-South Hardin, 45-36, and fell to Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center, 60-18, on Thursday in Conrad.
Starting at 145 pounds, Oelwein saw Ricky McKeeman (160 pounds) and Nolan Lamphier (182) earn pins and Westin Woodson (170) claim a 3-0 decision to turn a 6-all score into a 21-6 lead. Forfeit wins by Dayton Logan and Wyatt Hitchcock (195, 220) pushed the lead to 33-6 and the Huskies were ahead, 45-24, after Konnor Barat-Klimesh (126) won by pin.
McKeeman went 2-0 with two pins, while Hitchcock and Kale Berinobis (113) went 2-0 with a pin and forfeit.
Wapsie Valley nearly perfect on road
Two pins and a one-point decision.
That’s all that separated Wapsie Valley from a perfect triangular Thursday in Traer.
Wapsie beat North Tama, 72-6, and Sumner-Fredericksburg, 69-9, and saw all but two grapplers go 2-0. Class 1A’s No. 5 ranked dual team ran its record to 17-3 in dual matches.
Kanen Decker won, 5-3, in overtime against North Tama’s Kolt Knaack, and picked up a pin at 138. Dallas Tisue snagged two pins at 132, as did Brayden Dana at 145 and Reece Hagenow at 120.
Sumner’s win against the Warriors was Kyle Kuhlmann at 195 (3-2) and Noah Henderson’s pin at 160; Henderson went 2-0 with two pins.
Samuel Egan (120), Trace Meyer (126) and Kaden Meyer (145) all earned pins for the Cougars in a 42-36 win against North Tama. Grant Henderson (182), Kuhlmann and Ethan Hunt (220) collected forfeit wins.