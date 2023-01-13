Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Huskies beat host BCLUW-South Hardin, 45-36, and fell to Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center, 60-18, on Thursday in Conrad.

Starting at 145 pounds, Oelwein saw Ricky McKeeman (160 pounds) and Nolan Lamphier (182) earn pins and Westin Woodson (170) claim a 3-0 decision to turn a 6-all score into a 21-6 lead. Forfeit wins by Dayton Logan and Wyatt Hitchcock (195, 220) pushed the lead to 33-6 and the Huskies were ahead, 45-24, after Konnor Barat-Klimesh (126) won by pin.

