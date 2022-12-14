Just get healthy.
Three Oelwein starters on the boys side were out because of injury, with one bound for surgery and a projected late-season return.
One girls starter was out ill.
The schedule must go on, however, and Oelwein hosted a boys quadrangular with Anamosa, East Buchanan and South Winneshiek. The girls hosted a triangular with Anamosa and South Winneshiek.
The Huskies went 0-3 on the boys side and 0-2 on the girls side.
Oelwein’s boys lost 57-24, to East Buchanan; 59-19 to Anamosa; and 48-30 to South Winneshiek where the Warriors reeled off seven consecutive wins by pin or forfeit to end the dual.
Konnor Barat-Klimesh (126/132), Kale Berinobis (106/113) and Ricky McKeeman (138) all missed the quadrangular.
“Right now, we have to get healthy,” head coach Dalton Lape said. “We had three starters out last night that caused us to change the lineup at times.”
Lape noted the team also got a couple wrestlers back from other ailments, and they performed well after missing a week.
“It’s just been injury after injury this year,” 182-pounder Nolan Lamphier said. “I don’t know what’s going on, but everybody is just getting hurt all of a sudden.”
One hundred-ninety-five pounder Dayton Logan went 3-0, with a 35-second pin against East Buchanan, a 6-0 win against South Winneshiek and a pin in 1:03 against Anamosa.
Lamphier went 2-1, rebounding from a pin against East Buchanan to claim a pin against South Winneshiek in 3:06 and a 4-2 victory against Anamosa in which he led 4-1 later in the third before Logan Bell’s late escape.
“I hoped to go undefeated … I had a lot of confidence in myself (tonight),” Lamphier said. “My first match, it just went south. I did almost everything wrong my first match, but I improved upon it and did better in both my other matches.”
Talyn Yearous went 2-1 at 113. He also was pinned against East Buchanan, but claimed a forfeit against South Winneshiek and an 11-2 major decision against Anamosa.
“My first match wasn’t how I wanted it to go. I thought I’d win them all today,” Yearous said. “But I didn’t wrestle in the right mindset (that first match).
“I just had to change my mindset to come back.”
Lape noted that shows growth in his pupils.
“It’s big if the kids are recognizing it, that they weren’t doing so well in their first match but then they built off it and wrestled better the next two,” he added. “That’s our main thing right now. Trying to improve individually and as a team each match.”
Westin Woodson also went 2-1, with a forfeit win at 170 and a 5-1 decision against South Winneshiek’s Brady Ohrt.
Kameron Barat-Klimesh went 1-1 with a forfeit win at 113 and a loss by pin at 120 while Gavin Emery, Brennan McKinney and Spencer Michels picked up forfeit wins. Lape noted some of the roster, whether new or old, were hesitant during their matches.
“We seem to be getting into better positions but seem timid at times,” he said. “We have to keep working on certain positions to get that confidence back.”
Lamphier concurred, including himself amongst those who must just push when they’re out on the mat.
“Even when you’re down, just still try and try,” he said. “There is no point giving up — you have nothing to lose.”
The Husky girls went 2-5 in matches wrestled, with Ryley Hartman (11) garnering a pin against Anamosa’s Ryan Carlson in 1:31 and Jaylynn Craun (130) registering the program’s first sanctioned pin and victory in a home dual against South Winneshiek’s Abby Wagner.
Craun reversed position for a 2-2 draw in the first, then maintained control even while giving up two penalty points. She claimed the pin with one second left in the period.
Hartman had a forfeit win against South Winn and led 10-0 against Carlson before grabbing the pin. Craun was a second from holding off a first-period pin by Anamosa’s Bree Brophy.
“I liked the dual experience,” Hartman said. “I wish we had more girls, but it is what it is. It stinks all our girls are bunched up in similar weight classes.
“I thought we wrestled well. A couple of us got caught in some bad moves, but we’re still growing.”