It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on a weekly Monday-Saturday schedule.
Brylee Bellis, Wapsie Valley: The senior placed 11th (20 minutes, 42.26 seconds) during the North Iowa Cedar League championship.
Natalie Hamlett, Starmont: The sophomore placed 10th during the Tri-Rivers Conference meet in 23:40.
Charlie Sieck, West Central: The Starmont-West Central senior won the Tri-Rivers Conference championship in 16:27.
Hillary Trainor, S-F: The junior won the North Iowa Cedar League championship in 19:19.55.
Ava VanDaele, WV: The junior placed sixth (19:51.23) during the North Iowa Cedar League championship.
Oelwein boys: The Huskies placed four runners in the top 10 of the NICL boys race to win the NICL championship. Conall Sauser (second), Ray Gearhart (third,) Benjamin Driscoll (ninth), Jacob Sullivan (10th) and Caleb Schunk (19th) helped Oelwein win its first conference title in any sport since 2012.
North Fayette Valley girls: The TigerHawks placed three runners in the top 10 of the Upper Iowa Conference girls race to place second. Braelyn Meyer (third), Ava Bilden (fifth) and Addison Champman (eight) led the way, with Hope Zurbriggen (16) and Justine Cowley (18) rounding out the scoring.
Noah Henderson, S-F: The sophomore ran for 17 yards, caught a 22-yard touchdown, and made 4.5 tackles during a 35-7 loss.
Creighton Houge, WC: The senior ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown, and made nine total tackles during a 73-32 loss.
Nick Koch, NFV: The senior caught a 28-yard touchdown, threw a 7-yard score, and intercepted a pass in a 48-0 win. He also returned a kickoff 55 yards and a punt nine yards.
Braden Knight, WV: The senior running back ran for 161 yards and a score and caught two touchdown passes during a 52-6 win. He also had a sack, and tackle for loss.
Blake Reichter, NFV: The senior ran for 33 yards and a score, threw a 39-yard TD, and recovered a fumble.
Aidan Shannon, WV: The junior made 4.5 tackles, with 2.5 for loss and ran for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Brady Schulmeister, Oel: The junior recovered a fumble and had a sack in a 48-0 loss.
junior accumulated 14 kills, two solo blocks, four block assists and four aces during a five-set loss.
Alivia Lange, S-F: The senior accumulated 10 digs, six aces and two assists in a three-set win.
Kalvyn Rosengarten, WV: The senior accumulated 17 kills, and a dig during a triangular sweep.
Abby Squires, WC: The senior accumulated 10 kills, five digs, four blocks and two aces during a five-set loss to Turkey Valley.