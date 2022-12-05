It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on contests from Nov. 21-Dec. 4.
Carter Jeanes, Oelwein: The senior averaged 10 points, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game as the Huskies went 2-1 to open the season.
Mason Harter, Wapsie Valley: The senior went for a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds in the Warriors’ loss.
Conall Sauser, OEL: The sophomore averaged 13.6 points, 10 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals.
Treyton Wurzer, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior averaged 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals as the Cougars went 1-2 to open the season.
Isabelle Elliott, S-F: The junior averaged 11.7 points, 13.3
rebounds and 2.0 blocks as the Cougars went 2-1 to open the season.
Kate Risse, WV: The senior averaged 11 points as the Warriors went 1-1 to open the season.
McKenzie See, OEL: The freshman averaged 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.3 assists as the Huskies opened the season 1-2.
Saela Steege, S-F: The sophomore averaged 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals.
Austin Espe, OEL: The senior averaged 215.5 in a split of two matches.
Alexis Cahoy, S-F: The senior averaged a 124 in a split of two matches.
Amaya Espe, OEL: The freshman averaged a 93.75 in two losses.
Konnor Barat-Klimesh, OEL: The junior opened the season 5-1 with a bronze medal finish at the Chris Davis Invitational.
Kale Berinobis, OEL: The junior opened the season 4-1 with a runner-up finish at the Chris Davis Invitational.
Keegon Brown, WV: The senior opened the season 4-0 with a championship at the Chris Davis Invitational.
Caden Kerr, North Fayette Valley: The senior opened the season 3-1, with a runner-up finish at the Keith Young Invitational.
Noah Henderson, S-F: The sophomore opened the season 5-0, with a championship at the Dan Guilford Invitational.
Kyle Kuhlmann, S-F: The junior opened the season 4-1, with a championship at the Dan Guilford Invitational.
Garrett Miller, WV: The sophomore opened the season 5-0 with a championship at the Chris Davis Invitational.
Dallas Tisue, WV: The sophomore opened the season 5-1 with a bronze medal at the Chris Davis Invitational.
Ryley Hartman, OEL: The sophomore opened the season 4-1 prior to the Dan Gable Donnybrook.
Hillary Trainor, S-F: The junior opened the season 9-1.
Delaney Youngblut, WV: The senior opened the season 8-2.