Ray and Jason Gearhart stood off to the side, in their own banter during the Oelwein track program’s picture day.
“It’ll be the first time he goes somewhere and doesn’t really know anybody,” the coach/father said of the son attending Des Moines Area Community College.
It was quickly noted former Husky Jillian Prouty recently finished her freshman season for the Bears.
“He does know Jillian Prouty, absolutely,” Jason laughed as Ray smiled. “That’s true. That’s something, a big something.”
Ray will join Prouty in Des Moines next year after signing to run for the Bears’ men’s cross-country team.
“I really liked it when I went on a visit,” Ray said. “I liked the coach, liked the program. I liked the idea of a community college, because I don’t know what I want to do (for a major).”
The younger Gearhart leaves as a three-time Class 2A state qualifier in cross-country; he was 29th at the 2022 meet and 12 at the 2021 meet. He is a multiple-time all-conference selection in cross-country, track and baseball and helped Oelwein capture its first conference championship and district championship since the 1990s this year.
“Ray and Michelle (his mother) did a Zoom with coach (Mike) Melchert, and they really enjoyed it,” Jason said. “They all felt comfortable with sending Ray down there, and (Michelle and Ray) spoke highly of Melchert.
“It’s a good place to go, and he doesn’t know what he wants to study. So, a two-year college makes sense in helping to figure that out and getting better as a runner. They have a good group of kids coming in as far as being competitive runners, and I think he’ll have a chance to improve and be valued as a runner and a student.”
Gearhart wilol head to Des Moines after his final track and baseball seasons.
“I’m excited for it, and also nervous,” Ray said. “I spent my entire life in Oelwein, one school system, one town.”
“Like him, we’re excited for him and also nervous,” Jason said. “It’s the first kid we’re kicking out, so hopefully we’ve put enough good values in him for him to be successful without his mom peering over him all the time.”