Ray Gearhart listens to his cross-country head coach and father, Jason, speak. As father talks, son reacts subtly.
A pursing of lips. A tap on a table.
A headshake in affirmation.
A headshake in disaffirmation.
“I’ve always been pretty confident,” Ray said. “Well, this year. My freshman year, I was mostly nervous before races. This year, I wasn’t nervous at all.”
Ray’s words were in response to his father’s sentiment the junior Oelwein runner didn’t gain confidence until later in the season, when he shifted into the top Huskies runner and helped lead Oelwein to the state meet for the first time in more than two decades.
Gearhart placed 12th and helped the Huskies capture fourth place at the Class 2A meet. For that and his success over the season, Ray was named Oelwein Daily Register boy’s cross-country runner of the year.
“His expectations, as he alluded to, have grown,” Jason said. “The end of season last year propelled him into this season to have success. It’s a mental sport more than a physical sport, and those mental hurdles are tough to overcome.
“Once you overcome those, success seems to follow.”
Ray and now-senior Brennan Sauser qualified for the Class 2A meet in 2020 and immediately set their collective sights on bringing teammates with them. They ran 1-2 for Oelwein all season and were in lockstep from last summer forward.
“Brennan has encouraged Ray to get better all the time, and Brennan’s leadership has made Ray a better runner,” Jason said. “Ray had a really nice season, obviously. He defied our expectations and has become more confident as a runner, more determined as a runner. He just continues to get better.”
Gearhart piled on mileage in July in an effort to keep up with his teammate and take on more of a leadership role.
“Me and him were right with each other always in practice or training. In a race, it came down to who had a better day,” Ray said. “The meets I won (by time) over him I would kick it before him and keep going with the kick. The same thing with the times he beat me — he’d kick sooner, kick faster.”
Alongside his training, Ray admitted his confidence swelled. At a small, early-season meet, he and Sauser spoke about which one would win and how much they’d collectively beat the field by.
“Every race I go into it thinking ‘I can get top 10’ or ’I can get top 5’ or ‘I can get first’ depending on the race size,” Ray said. “They’re more expectations — I assume I can get top 10, top 5. I expect to do it.”
His coach and father loved seeing the confidence develop.
“It’s tough to break that glass ceiling,” Jason said. “Once you break it, you realize ‘I can push for something harder and further.’ To Ray’s credit, he came on during the second half of the season pretty strong.”