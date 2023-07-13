Kale Horkheimer was named to the North Iowa Cedar League East first team as a third baseman recently.
The senior was one of four Huskies named to the 2023 NICL East all-conference list. Classmates Chris Rocha (second team catcher) and Nevin Berry (honorable mention) were also selected, as was junior outfielder Terick Pryor (second team).
All four were honored for the first time in their careers.
Horkheimer hit .296 (24 for 81) with 17 runs scored, 12 runs batted in, 12 walks and eight hit-by-pitches. He stole four bases for Oelwein (10-20), which reached double-digit wins for the first time since 2019.
“I was really happy to see Kale be recognized as a first team all-conference player,” head coach Colin Morgan said. “He’s a tremendously hard worker and willing to do all the parts of the game that are not glamorous that give us our best chance to win.”
Rocha batted .250 (21 for 84), with 16 RBI, 11 HBPs, 10 walks, eight doubles and a home run. Pryor batted .346 (27 for 78), with 21 HBPs, 19 runs, 17 RBI and one homer. He stole nine bases.
Berry hit .289 (26 for 90), with 16 RBI, nine runs scored, nine walks and seven HBPs.