Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Football
Blayde Bellis is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College (4-2, 3-1 American Rivers Conference). The Knights beat Luther, 67-0. Bellis did not participate in the game.
Bellis has one carry for 11 yards.
Tanner Blaylock is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. Blaylock has started six games.
Ethan Lape is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior offensive lineman for Wartburg College. Lape has started six games.
Brett Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior wide receiver for Wartburg College. Meyer did not participate in the game.
Meyer has three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Jordan Rubner is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College. Rubner did not participate in the game.
Rubner has half a tackle.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior defensive back for Wartburg College. Schrader had 1.5 tackles.
Schrader has 4.5 tackles and an interception.
Ben Weepie is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior linebacker for Wartburg College. Weepie did not participate in the game.
Weepie has 14.5 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
The Knights host the University of Dubuque on Saturday.
Jonathan Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman linebacker for Cornell College. The Rams (2-4, 2-3 Midwest Conference) lost, 47-21, to the University of Chicago. He had two total tackles.
Buehler has 13 tackles, with three for loss, two pass breakups and one sack.
The Rams play at Monmouth on Saturday.
Golf
Jacob Mahloch is an Oelwein graduate and a junior for Upper Iowa. He carded a 158 (83-75) and tied for 69th at the Holiday Inn Express Classic hosted by Missouri Western State University. The Peacocks placed 13th with a 613.
The fall season is closed.
Mariah Nuss is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore for Northern Iowa.
The Panthers played in four invitationals since Oct. 4, but results have not been made available. The fall season is closed.
Volleyball
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (15-5, 8-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) in NSIC play over the weekend.
Beesecker played in both matches and four sets. She collected two digs.
Beesecker has played in 19 matches and 55 sets. She has 70 digs, 10 assists and an ace.
UIU plays at Wayne State (Neb.) on Friday and Augustana (S.D.) on Saturday.
Jenna Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and junior setter for Northern Iowa. The Panthers (8-13, 3-5 Missouri Valley Conference) went 1-1 in MVC play over the weekend.
Brandt started both matches and played in nine sets. She collected 25 assists, 18 digs and an ace.
Brandt has played in 21 matches and 78 sets. She has 327 assists, 133 digs, 15 aces and one kill.
UNI heads to Illinois to play at Illinois State on Friday and Bradley University on Saturday.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (17-3, 8-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) went 1-1 in NSIC play over the weekend.
Joerger has played in two matches. She has one attack attempt.
Becca Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a graduate student for Winona State University. Pagel played in both matches and eight sets. She collected 35 digs and 12 assists.
Pagel has played in 20 matches and 69 sets. She has accounted for 344 digs, 72 assists, 18 aces and a kill.
WSU plays at Augustana (S.D.) on Friday and Wayne State (Neb.) on Saturday.