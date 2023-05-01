Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Golf
Jacob Maloch is an Oelwein graduate and senior at Upper Iowa University. Maloch shot a 237 to place 28th at the three-round the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship.
He averaged 80.5 per round in his final season.
Softball
Carley Jeanes is an Oelwein graduate and senior infielder at Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks (17-26, 9-16 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) have won two in a row.
Jeanes is batting .100 (1 for 10) with eight runs scored, four hit by pitches, two walks and one stolen base in 28 games.
UIU plays in the NSIC tournament starting Wednesday.
Kennedy Lape is an Oelwein graduate and sophomore pitcher at Wartburg College. The Knights (17-15, 7-5 American Rivers Conference) has lost one.
Lape is 0-2 in five appearances. She has pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits, six walks, three earned runs and one hit batter, with one strikeout.
Wartburg is at Simpson College on Wednesday.
Abby Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and sophomore at Simpson College. The Storm (20-14, 3-9) have lost two straight.
Meyer is 1 for 3 with three runs and one RBI in six games.
Simpson hosts Wartburg on Wednesday.
Track and field
Peyton Halverson is a North Fayette Valley graduate and freshman at Upper Iowa. He placed fourth in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 3.71 seconds) during the Viking Classic at Grand View University.
Gunner Meyer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman for Upper Iowa. Meyer placed runner-up in the 100 hurdles (15.29) at the Viking Classic.
The Peacocks are at Loras College on Friday.
Malayna Kiel is an Oelwein graduate and Southwest Minnesota State freshman. Kiel placed fourth in the javelin (27.02 meters; 88 feet, 7 inches) at the Gustavus Adolphus Gustie Twilight on Wednesday.
The Mustangs are at the Maverick open May 3 and May 6 in Mankato, Minn.
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and junior at Wartburg.
Andrew Rownd is an Oelwein graduate and freshman at Wartburg.
Brody Stark is a Wapsie Valley graduate and sophomore at Wartburg.
The Knights are at Waverley on Thursday for the Luther Norse meet.
Hailey Eitzenhefer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman at Hawkeye Community College.
Austin Langreck is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman at Hawkeye Community College. He placed 83rd in the 800 (2:04.79) at the Kip Janvrin Open.
Sydnie Martin is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman at Hawkeye Community College.
Brennan Sauser is an Oelwein graduate and freshman at Hawkeye Community College.
Maddi Vawter is an Oelwein graduate and freshman at Hawkeye Community College. She led off the sprint medley relay that placed 15th (4:27.48) in Division 3.
The RedTails are at the Region XI championships Saturday and Sunday in Concil Bluffs.