Colin Morgan smiled.
“You know, I gave up one of the longest home runs I’ve ever given up against Clarke,” the Oelwein head baseball coach grinned, pantomiming pitching the ball, then a batter crushing it.
“I think it’s still going.”
Morgan pitched for Waldorf University, an NAIA program. He was speaking with senior catcher Chris Rocha, who on Thursday signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at Clarke University, an NAIA school in Dubuque.
Rocha smirked as Morgan recalled the memory.
Rocha has wanted to play college baseball since he was a middle schooler. It’s his favorite sport, one he’s played since he was 5. Thursday’s ceremony also marked the culmination of an up-and-down high school career in which he played for Waterloo East’s junior varsity for two seasons, skipped a year entirely and then came in as the Huskies’ backstop replacement for a multiple-year starter in 2022. He batted .250 (8 for 32) with seven walks, six hit-by-pitches, two doubles and a run batted in.
“When I went to Clarke University for the first time on a college visit, I had a really great experience with everyone there,” he said. “They have really amazing staff members and amazing coaches.
“I went back to go on an athletic visit and was watching their live at-bats and seeing how everyone was treated and joking around with each other just brought another thought on why I would want to go here.”
“Really excited for Chris,” Morgan said. “He’s a really great young man, works really hard. Loves baseball. I think Clarke will be a good fit for him; they’re getting a good baseball player and a great human being.”
Rocha noted the all-encompassing community environment extended beyond just the baseball program.
“Also, I met with a physical therapy teacher, and he loves having student-athletes in class and is willing to work with me through class and practice,” Rocha said. “Clarke has an amazing atmosphere. They care about being a family, in the classroom and on the field.”