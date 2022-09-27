Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Cross-country
Jillian Prouty is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Des Moines Area Community College. Prouty placed 61st (23 minutes, 55.33 seconds) and the Bears placed fifth during the 5-kilometer run during the Grand View Invitational.
The Bears run at the Indian Hills Invitational on Friday in Ottumwa.
Brennan Sauser is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College. Sauser placed 181st (28:30.6) and the RedTails placed 25th during the Maroon 8K at the Roy Griak Invitational.
Football
Israel Hernandez is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks (0-4) fell to Bemijidi State, 48-22.
Klay Seehase is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Upper Iowa University.
The Peacocks play at Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday.
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. The Knights (4-0, 2-0 A-R-C) beat Dubuque, 25-0.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore wide receiver for Wartburg College. Ott participated in the game, but recorded no statistics.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore linebacker for Wartburg College.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a fifth-year defensive back for Wartburg College. He had a half-tackle against Dubuque.
He has six tackles for the season.
Ethan Schellhorn is a Tripoli graduate and a sophomore defensive lineman for Wartburg College.
He has one tackle for the season.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College.
The Knights host Loras College on Saturday.
Christian Stoler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Grand View. The Vikings (5-0) beat Evangel University, 27-7. Stoler has started multiple games.
The Vikings play at Evangel University on Saturday.
Golf
Jacob Mahloch is an Oelwein graduate and a senior for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks placed 10th at the fall Super Regional Preview in Winona. Maloch shot a 173 (plus-31) as an individual.
The Peacocks played in Winona again Tuesday.
Volleyball
Morgan Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman setter for Iowa State. The Cyclones (8-6, 0-1) lost at TCU on Saturday. She had 21 assists, six digs and two kills against the Horned Frogs.
Brandt has 169 assists, 37 digs, three kills and a block assist in nine matches played.
The Cyclones host Baylor today.
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (9-4, 2-3 NSIC) went 2-0 in NSIC play last weekend.
Beesecker has 200 digs, 35 assists and 16 aces in 13 matches played.
Lydia Imbrogno is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman outside hitter for Upper Iowa. Imbrogno has 54 digs, 29 kills, five total blocks, eight aces and one assist in eight matches.
The Peacocks host Northern State and MSU Moorhead this weekend.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (6-7, 2-4 NSIC) won two in NSIC play.
Joerger has 53 total blocks, 57 kills, 12 digs and five assists in 13 matches.
The Warriors host Minnesota State Moorhead and Northern State this weekend.
Falynn Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and freshman setter/middle blocker for Mount Mercy. The Mustangs (12-4, 5-3 Heartland) split a pair of matches.
The Mustangs host Central Methodist and Missouri Valley this weekend.
Molly Trumblee is an Oelwein graduate and freshman libero for Grand View. The Vikings (5-11, 4-4 Heartland) have lost two matches.
The Vikings hosted William Penn on Tuesday.
Paige Burgart is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman setter/defensive specialist for Hawkeye Community College. The RedTails (13-5, 2-2) won recently.
Burgart has one assist and one dig in one match.
Clarice Lynch is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and sophomore middle blocker. Lynch has 12 kills, six digs, two solo blocks and three block assists in seven matches.
Becca Platte is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman right-side hitter for Hawkeye Community College. Platte has 119 digs, 38 kills, 13 assists, eight aces and two block assists in 18 matches.
The RedTails play at Kirkwood College today.