Fourth in average. Fourth in home runs. Top 10 in hits.
And the best fielding percentage of anyone with 200-plus chances.
Emma Smock looks at the last number and beams.
The Oelwein senior first baseman was named to the North Iowa Cedar League East all-conference first team recently and credited her defensive improvement as one of her key accomplishments in her final season.
Smock made just three errors in 202 total chances for a fielding percentage of .985.
“My field work has been one of my main priorities throughout all my seasons on the field,” she said. “Lowering my errors each year was a goal I’ve had forever. I would like to say that sometimes my fielders put me in situations to make me look good, but in reality, scooping the ball out of the dirt or reaching for a high throw was actually some of my favorite things to do.”
She was named first-team utility as a junior. Oelwein (12-16) posted its second 12-win season since 2021.
Smock was a unanimous first-team selection, one of three unanimous selections. Smock joined freshman Macy Westendorf as Husky first-teamers and was one of four Huskies to be named all-conference. Smock hit .396 (36 for 91) with 22 runs batted in, 16 runs scored, seven doubles and three home runs. She was hit by a pitch four times.
“I am proud of my team in general, and as a whole and I know I wouldn’t have become the player I turned into with them or my amazing coaches,” Smock said. “I am glad that I got to end my Husky career with a bang, and I will cherish the memories forever.”
Westendorf was named first-team outfielder after batting .361 (35 for 90) with 20 runs, 10 RBI, five triples and three doubles as Oelwein’s leadoff hitter. She drew six walks, was hit twice and stole seven bases.
Freshman Aspen Weir was named second-team pitcher for the second traight season. She went 7-7 in 13 starts and 19 appearances. Weir posted a 1.85 earned-run average and struck out 70 in 102 innings. Weir batted .344 (32 for 93, with nine RBI, six runs, six walks, five doubles and three triples.
Junior shortstop Joslynn Melchert was selected to the honorable mention list. She batted .385 (30 for 78) with 22 runs, 12 walks, six steals and six RBI.