The Oelwein Booster Club October athletes of the month are Natalie Crandall and Ray Gearhart.
Crandall plays volleyball, basketball, track and softball. She is involved in DECA, BPA, choir, musical and FFA. Crandall is a park and rec youth coach and student ambassador with Positively Oelwein.
Crandall started 25 of 26 matches played this season and collected 40 kills, 34 digs, eight aces and 5.5 blocks.
“Natalie is the only player on the varsity team that consistently brings positive energy and is always trying to encourage her teammates,” head coach Lee Andersen said. “She works incredibly hard and puts a lot of effort into everything she does.”
Gearhart plays basketball, track, baseball and is involved in DECA and choir. The junior is currently ranked No. 16 in Class 2A and placed second at the North Iowa Cedar League meet. Gearhart won the North Fayette Valley and Denver meets, and has helped the Huskies place consistently within the top 15 of Class 2A. Oelwein is currently ranked 15th.
“Ray works each day in practice and the younger runners look up to him for his effort in practice and meets,” head coach Jason Gearhart said.