FAIRBANK — On track to perform better.
Six games into Wapsie Valley’s season, the Warriors have run for 1,271 yards and thrown for 627. Extrapolated to 11 games, the number of games the Warriors have during an average season going back 15 years, Casey O’Donnell should throw for 1,110-plus yards and the Wapsie run game should accrue 2,300-plus run yards.
Players say it all the time. So do coaches.
All of it starts with the offensive line. It’s no different for the perennial A playoff contender, which has attained its current numbers and four wins in six games despite an injury to a senior starter and position changes.
“Most of them played last year, most of them started,” assistant coach Tony Foster said. “They were rookies last year, a lot of them, and they have more experience. And it shows.”
Seniors Keegon Brown and Brady Weepie have been entrenched since their sophomore seasons and “they lead the line, I would say,” according to junior guard Jaxson Kuhlmann. Weepie’s been out for multiple games with an injury, but the group hasn’t lost a step, per the group, because of the mix-and-match system that has worked from roughly the middle of last season through now.
Brown, Weepie, Kuhlmann and Tucker Ladeburg are the core, with Jackson Adair and Jacob Schoer added into the mix. The current setup from left to right is Schoer, Adair, Ladeburg, Kuhlmann and Brown.
Ladeburg subbed for Kuhlmann at guard when the latter went down with an injury in 2021, then moved to center. Weepie, who played center, shifted to an interior spot.
“Obviously I have to vocalize more,” Ladeburg said. “Call out the line sliding, things like that. Brady Weepie has helped me a lot, just showing me tips and pointers and what he’s done in the past. That’s helped out quite a bit.
“Moving to center is not much different … I like taking charge, though. It doesn’t seem like much of a big (move) for me.”
Kuhlmann slid into right guard when Weepie went out “and we didn’t hardly miss a beat,” Foster said.
“It’s nice to have that extra guy or two to fill in when you need it.”
“It depends on who we’re playing, but it’s the same goal in mind,” he said of plugging in others when necessary. “Everybody’s got experience. Everyone started where they left off, and we’re showing improvement every week.”
Four linemen versed in three interior positions has borne fruit in many ways. It allows for even fundamental work to begin at an advanced level, and, well, Wapsie has won four of six games and is on pace for better numbers than last season.
“You grow as a player, both physically and maturity-wise, you’re able to move the defensive line more. That’s what it takes to run the football,” Foster said. “Last year, we didn’t run it as well as we have in the past. This year, we’re running it pretty well.”
While the run game is traditionally Wapsie’s bread-and-butter, a solid pocket has allowed Casey to throw for a better completion percentage (58 percent) this season and gain more than 100 yards rushing should he need to escape.
“Most of the year our pass blocking has been OK,” Ladeburg said. “But compared to the year prior, we’ve improved a lot. We’ve had maybe a few pass plays where the line didn’t hold their blocks, but we’ve picked it up the last couple weeks.”