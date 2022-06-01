DES MOINES — Ignacio Fuentes took a breath.
“What’s worse than being sad?” North Fayette Valley’s head coach asked his team. Amongst themselves, shaded by a tree south of Field No. 8 at the James Cownie Soccer Complex, no one offered an answer at first. So the second-year head coach continued.
“It’s worse to be alone. Look around you. You have 24 brothers now,” he added. “Trophies get old. Medals get lost. At the end of the day, friendships last forever.”
Fuentes congratulated Brody Schupbach, the freshman who is etched into the record book as the first TigerHawk to score at a 2A state tournament contest.
He listed off updated career marks for the TigerHawks after Wednesday’s state quarterfinal, a 2022 Class 1A state quarterfinal participant trophy off to his side.
Under the tree, son and sophomore midfielder Andre Fuentes couldn’t stop from crying. Senior defender Israel Hernandez sat on a Gatorade cooler, a worn look on his face.
The trophy gleamed in the sun, a trophy no one wanted in the moment. It was supposed to have “state semifinalist,” “state runner-up” or, in every perfect dream, “state champion” etched on it. It wasn’t supposed to have the words quarterfinalist, the symbol given to a team that went out in the first match. But that’s where the No. 3 seed TigerHawks sat after a 2-1 fall-from-ahead loss to No. 6 Davenport Assumption.
One and done, for the second consecutive season.
“You can’t take anything away from Assumption,” Hernandez said. “They’re a great team.”
But coach Fuentes’ postmatch approach is why Hernadez and classmate Tayler Luzum, two-thirds of the senior class, swear by him.
In the aftermath of a seeded upset loss — a loss the coach labeled the “real state championship” based coaches polls and Varsity Bound composite measurement rankings — Fuentes not only chose his words carefully, but reminded the TigerHawks (16-2) the tangible elements of Wednesday’s match weren’t what needed to be dwelled on in the moment.
“Coach Ignacio, he’s just — I’ve had a lot of great coaches, like coach (Justin) Heinz, (Matt) Krambeer, (Dan) Hovden, but coach Ignacio is definitely one of a kind,” Hernandez shook his head horizontally.
“There are kids on this soccer team that, personally, if it weren’t for this sport, I wouldn’t have talked to in the halls at school. Once we hit the field, once we wear this uniform, once we practice together, it’s like we become best buddies. It’s that brotherhood we have.”
Added Luzum, “Ignacio came in and really put this program on his back. Coached us all up into this winning program we are now.”
Brody Schupbach gave the No. 3 seed a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute by running onto an open ball and popping it over Assumption goalkeeper Alex Milton’s outstretched hands from roughly eight yards out.
“First state goal in NFV history. That’s amazing,” Hernandez said.
In the moment, the senior defender’s response was to lift Brody Schupbach as if the freshman was Simba being presented to the rest of the animal kingdom.
“I think it was a good start for us, especially with how good of a team Assumption is,” Luzum said. “We would have liked to have another goal, that way we could have been a little more relaxed and focused on possessing the ball and playing solid defense.”
The Knights (13-5) leveled the match withy Owen Ekstrom’s goal in the 62nd minute. Ekstrom found himself open from roughly 10 yards out and the beneficiary of a well-timed backheel pass from Billy Moore, who was surrounded by multiple TigerHawk defenders.
Assumption’s final tally came in the 83rd minute, when Charlie Leinart gained control of the ball in the box off what NFV’s players and bench felt was a handball.
Nothing was called in the moment and Leinart took advantage of the situation to rip a shot into the net.
“It hurts, because I’m part of the defense. The first goal was just — we didn’t know what we could have done. It was a good goal, a good play. I give credit where credit is due.
“The second one was a little more controversial. I was right in front of the guy and, you know, it looked like a handball but there’s nothing much you can do about it. I’m not trying to blame that on the reason we lost. It’s how it is.”
The TigerHawks withstood nine Assumption corner kicks and saw sophomore goalkeeper Trey Frieden make seven saves.
Hernandez and Luzum leave as pioneers, having played since the program’s inception. They were part of a four-man freshman class and what is the first cycle of athletes to play soccer at the school.
Senior Raul Solis, who joined in 2021, also departs. The Class of 2022 has consecutive state appearances to its name.
“It’s a pretty big three, but we said that about losing who we did last year,” Luzum said of the eight-man 2020 class. “There is a heck of a team coming back next year.
“We know the potential these guys have. We have nothing but love for them moving forward.”