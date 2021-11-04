Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Mason Harter and the Warriors will head on the road for a second straight playoff week when they face East Buchanan tonight in Winthrop.

 File photo

North Fayette Valley hasn’t been in this spot since the middle of the decade. Wapsie Valley is back for a second straight year.

Everyone knows what lies ahead.

The state quarterfinals are here, with every member of the TigerHawks and Warriors program eyeing a trip to the UNI Dome and a state semifinal berth.

North Fayette faces Class 2A District 4 rival Waukon, who took a week 4 win by 27 points. Wapsie heads to Winthrop on a seven-game win streak.

North Fayette Valley at Waukon

Friday, 7 p.m.

1061 3rd Ave NW

Waukon

Records: NFV 9-1, Waukon 9-1

Last week: NFV 27, Monticello 14; Waukon 40, Camanche 0

Historical matchup: 6-5, NFV

Last time out: Waukon 48, NFV 21, Sept. 17, 2021

Last state quarterfinal: Class 2A, Union 28, NFV 12, 2016

News and notes: The Indians garnered 362 yards of offense to the TigerHawks’ 269 in week 4. … NFV’s Kaleb White threw for a score, ran for one and accounted for 149 yards of offense. … Braxton Kuker recovered a fumble and had a sack. … Waukon’s Noah Hatlan threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns. … Lincoln Snitker accounted for three scores and 152 total yards of offense.

Wapsie Valley

at East Buchanan

Friday, 7 p.m.

414 5th St North

Winthrop

Records: Wapsie Valley 8-2, East Buchanan 9-1

Last week: WV 7, North Linn 6; EB 12, Lisbon 8

Historical matchup: 7-1, WV

Last time out: WV 33, EB 8, Sept. 4, 2020

Last state quarterfinal: Class A, Wapsie Valley 15, Lisbon 8, 2020

News and notes: No scores return from the 2020 matchup, though EB’S Connor Williams ran for 114 yards while WV’s Mason Harter made 8.5 tackles as highlights. … WV’s Dawson Schmit and Andrew Westpfahl each have 15 receptions, while Holten Robinson has 12 to join them in double-digits. … The Warriors have 16 sacks and 53 tackles for loss, led by 14 TFL and six sacks from Harter. … EB has 58 tackles for loss and 23 sacks. … The Buccaneers have scored on 24 2-point conversions.

