North Fayette Valley hasn’t been in this spot since the middle of the decade. Wapsie Valley is back for a second straight year.
Everyone knows what lies ahead.
The state quarterfinals are here, with every member of the TigerHawks and Warriors program eyeing a trip to the UNI Dome and a state semifinal berth.
North Fayette faces Class 2A District 4 rival Waukon, who took a week 4 win by 27 points. Wapsie heads to Winthrop on a seven-game win streak.
North Fayette Valley at Waukon
Friday, 7 p.m.
1061 3rd Ave NW
Waukon
Records: NFV 9-1, Waukon 9-1
Last week: NFV 27, Monticello 14; Waukon 40, Camanche 0
Historical matchup: 6-5, NFV
Last time out: Waukon 48, NFV 21, Sept. 17, 2021
Last state quarterfinal: Class 2A, Union 28, NFV 12, 2016
News and notes: The Indians garnered 362 yards of offense to the TigerHawks’ 269 in week 4. … NFV’s Kaleb White threw for a score, ran for one and accounted for 149 yards of offense. … Braxton Kuker recovered a fumble and had a sack. … Waukon’s Noah Hatlan threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns. … Lincoln Snitker accounted for three scores and 152 total yards of offense.
Wapsie Valley
at East Buchanan
Friday, 7 p.m.
414 5th St North
Winthrop
Records: Wapsie Valley 8-2, East Buchanan 9-1
Last week: WV 7, North Linn 6; EB 12, Lisbon 8
Historical matchup: 7-1, WV
Last time out: WV 33, EB 8, Sept. 4, 2020
Last state quarterfinal: Class A, Wapsie Valley 15, Lisbon 8, 2020
News and notes: No scores return from the 2020 matchup, though EB’S Connor Williams ran for 114 yards while WV’s Mason Harter made 8.5 tackles as highlights. … WV’s Dawson Schmit and Andrew Westpfahl each have 15 receptions, while Holten Robinson has 12 to join them in double-digits. … The Warriors have 16 sacks and 53 tackles for loss, led by 14 TFL and six sacks from Harter. … EB has 58 tackles for loss and 23 sacks. … The Buccaneers have scored on 24 2-point conversions.