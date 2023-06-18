Even after the downfall, there was fight.
Columbus Catholic’s eight-run top of sixth inning Friday pushed the Sailors to an 11-5 victory at Oelwein’s Veteran’s Sports Complex. The Huskies closed within six runs during a four-run sixth in its return at-bat, but couldn’t add to it.
“The sixth inning got away from us a little bit. Unfortunately, that’s been a broken record for us. One thing we have done really well, though, is we haven’t given up. We’ve continued to fight.
“Unfortunately, when you give up that many runs in one inning, it makes it tough to battle. We battled, though.”
Starting pitcher Parker Sperfslage, one of nine seniors starting on Senior Day, cruised through five innings. He allowed five hits and a walk through five innings, striking out three.
Things began to unravel, as the Sailors connected a double-walk-double-single combination off Sperfslage to bring in two runs (5-1) and chase him. Down to one arm at the end of the week, Caden Palmer was called on in relief. A walk loaded the bases, then Palmer got a strikeout.
Another single plated a run, a double added two more (7-1) and a groundout brought in another (8-1). Columbus Catholic (12-9) garnered three two-out singles to add another three runs for an 11-1 lead.
Then it became a matter of: Would the host fight back?
It did.
Nevin Berry began a bat-around inning with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Brock Steinlage walked, and Kale Horkheimer’s groundout plated Berry to insure the final inning. Sperfslage walked, then Jaxon Weber singled in Steinlage (11-2).
After a walk to Ben Maillie, Carter Jeanes singled in a pair for the final score. Ray Gearhart walked to load the bases before Berry flew out to end the frame.
“Top to bottom, the guys got in and competed,” Morgan said. “That’s what we’ve been doing a good job of, playing until the final out.”
Jeanes went 2 for 4 with two RBI. Berry went 2 for 4, Weber went 2 for 4 and Chris Rocha and Sperfslage each went 1 for 2. Sperfslage and Weber collected RBIs, Steinlage stole two bases and Jeanes stole one.
Wapsie Valley 2, Kee 1
Tucker Ladeburg earned the win Friday in Fairbank with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to plate Mason Harter.
Justus Kelley, Jacob Schoer and Ladeburg each claimed two-out singles in the frame to end the game before extras.
Schoer went 2 for 3 to garner 40 percent of Wapsie’s five hits. Kelley scored on a Schoer single in the fifth for a 1-1 deadlock.
Hunter Curley pitched five innings, striking out nine to go with two hits and one walk allowed. Ladeburg went two innings, striking out three.
Sumner-Fredericksburg 4, Dike-New Hartford 0
The host scored runs in the second and fifth, and two in the sixth, to earn a win Friday in Sumner.
Trace Meyer, Caden Trainor and Davis Van Sickle each drove in a run while four different players scored for SFT (13-3). Meyer and Kade Mitchell (double) both stole a base and went 1 for 3. Seven players each went 1 for 3.
Jaymison Howard struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings, scattering four hits. Rhys Land pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief for the save, squaring a hit and walk with a strikeout.
Softball
Oelwein 5,
Clayton Ridge 3
The Huskies (8-11) scored a pair in the third and three in the fifth, then held on Friday in Guttenberg.
Aspen Weir pitched a complete game, scattering six hits and a walk, with six strikeouts. Jaylynn Craun went 2 for 4 with two RBI while Grace Gearhart (3 for 4), Zoey Reisner (3 for 4) and Weir (3 for 4) all drove in runs. Reisner doubled twice while Macy Westendorf and Wier each doubled.
Oelwein garnered 17 hits
Wapsie Valley 10,
Aplington-Parkersburg 0, 5 innings
Anna Curley threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 11, to help the Warriors (17-6) win Friday in Fairbank.
Taylor Buhr went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBI while Mae Wedemeier went 2 for 3. Buhr, Peyton Curley and Jaylin May each scored twice, and Buhr stole two bases.
Dike-New Hartford 3, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2
One run separated a pair of Class 3A contenders Friday in Dike.
The Cougars (18-5) matched runs with the Wolverines (16-4) in the first and fifth innings, but DNH pushed another run across in the second Friday in Sumner.
Addison Murray pitched a complete game, allowing three hits, a walk and zero earned runs. She struck out three.
Aubree Land’s sacrifice fly drove in Isabel Bernard, and Olivia Schoonover scored as well. Bernard (one steal) and Jamie Jones (double) each went 2 for 3. SFT’s 7-8-9 hitters went 3 for 9.