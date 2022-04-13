At least the meet got in.
Oelwein finally got onto the track Tuesday amidst clouds and abhorrent wind gusts as it hosted the eight-team Husky Invitational.
The Huskies placed fourth with 67 points. Starmont was fifth (42) and West Central was sixth (32). Jesup won with 175 points.
“The girls have been working hard in practice and it was good to be able to get on the track and compete with other schools,” head coach Gary Goeller said. “It also allows us as a coaching staff to evaluate where we are and what direction we need to go from here.”
Goeller spent most of the meet walking amongst his team and reminding them after each event it was the school’s first meet and conditions were less than ideal for performances, much less top-flight that would qualify for the Drake Relays or reach personal bests.
The Huskies picked up four runner-up medals. Falynn Buehler was second in the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 5.7 seconds, 0.09 seconds off) and Libby Gearhart was second in the 1,500 (5:57.78).
“Both girls have been working hard at practice and ran well despite the strong winds on the home stretch,” Goeller said.
The sprint medley relay team of Natalie Crandall, Joslynn Melchert, Maddi Vawter and Buehler clocked a 2:02.47 for silver and the 400 (Kiel, Vawter, Crandall and Buehler) clocked a 55.2.
Kiel was third in the 100 hurdles (17.6) and 400 hurdles (1:16.96) and the 3,200 relay team (Gearhart, Maria Rael, Rachel Rulapaugh, Claire Prouty) earned bronze in 11:51.72.
Gearhart was fourth in the 800 and Oelwein’s shuttle hurdle, distance medley and 800 relays all placed fourth.
Starmont’s Ellen Ottesen (high jump, 4-4) and Mya Vaske (3K, 13:32.93) each claimed runner up in their events. Regan Parkin (discus), Morgan Thomas (400) and the 1,600 relay all placed fourth.
West Central was led by silver medals from Aaliyah Gordon (400, 29.67, 0.62 behind) and the distance medley relay (Emma Michels, Abby Squires, Aaliyah Gordon, Annika Kent-Thomas).
Gordon also placed fourth in the long jump (14-5.5) and the 400 relay (Gordon, Squires, Mikaela Kime, Michels) was fourth.