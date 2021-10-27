Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Morgan Brandt

Morgan Brandt prolongs a volley against Osage Wednesday night at the Class 2A Region 6 championship  in Charles City.

CHARLES CITY — Everyone likes a good comeback story.

Well, not everyone. There is the other team.

On Wednesday night, Sumner-Fredericksburg was the other team as Osage came back from a two-set deficit to win the Class 2A Region 6 championship and qualify for the State tournament.

The Cougars won the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-21.

Osage turned its fortune around in the third set, holding off S-F 25-20. 

It the fourth set, Sumner-Fredericksburg built a commanding lead and was three points away from State when the Green Devils rallied for the 27-25 win.

Osage took control from beginning to end of the final set.

The Cougars will graduate four seniors this year: Morgan Brandt, Gracie Jones, Katie Reno and Whitney Tegtmeier.

Match statistics were not immediately available. Watch this space for updates.

