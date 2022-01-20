FAYETTE — It took patience.
At least that’s what seniors Alyssa Bohr and Kenlin Schmitt called it after a 15-point fourth quarter propelled North Fayette Valley to a 41-30 win against Oelwein on Thursday at Upper Iowa University’s Dorman Gymnasium.
Leading by just two heading into the final frame, the TigerHawks (9-4) put up their only double-digit quarter because they didn’t just follow the formula of drive, dish, throw up shot as they did much of the first 24 minutes.
“I think we finally started running our offense,” Bohr said. “We’d just been doing whatever, just driving and kicking, driving and kicking out. As soon as we settled down and ran our offense, we realized it worked for us.”
Added Schmitt, “We realized some of our shots weren’t going in, so running our plays all the way through and getting the layups, getting the jump-stops is what got us started again in the fourth.”
When told of his players’ reasoning, head coach Jim Calkins chuckled.
“I don’t know if it was that simple. I thought the girls, in that type of adversity, did get themselves some good shots, especially late, and then got to the line.”
The free-throw line, noted Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak, is where North Fayette Valley clinched it. Schmitt hit a pair for a 3830 advantage with a minute left, Makenna Grove split a pair 18 seconds later and Bohr sank two 18 seconds after that.
“At the end, you have to foul and they made their free throws,” Yessak said. “And we couldn’t make shots there. That was the story of the night — we had great looks all night and we couldn’t get stuff to go.”
After North Fayette increased its lead to 30-24 on a Kaelyn Elsbernd 3-poiner and a free throw from Bohr, Oelwein (2-12) drew within three on an Emma Smock foul shot. Later, the Huskies closed within 34-29 on Malayna Kiel’s score and 34-30 on Natalie Crandall’s split from the line.
Justine Cowley’s layup put the home team up six (36-30) and Oelwein went the final two minutes without scoring. Four missed shots and two turnovers plagued the Huskies in the final two minutes.
One of the turnovers came after Schmitt missed the front end of a 1-and-1. She was fouled the next time and made b9oth for a 38-30 advantage.
“I felt it that as soon as it came off my hand it was going to be short,” Schmitt said of the miss. “I told myself (the second time) I had to elevate; my legs were tired. I hear our coaches (saying it). That’s good when they tell me that, I get it in my head ‘I need to elevate, raise up on my feet.’ Then it isn’t short anymore.”
She scored 12, second to Bohr’s game-best 17.
Calkins noted Oelwein “was in for a dogfight” and Yessak came away impressed with various aspects of its performance.
“We did a great job on the boards,” he said. “I think we had it 34-34, so we didn’t win it, but we didn’t lose it. That’s something that’s been tough for us. We took care of the ball better tonight, too.”
Kiel’s 3 gave the Huskies a 19-18 edge and it grew to 21-18 on a Smock jumper. The game was also level at 24 on a Maria Rael free throw.
Kiel scored 11 and Rachel Rulapaugh chipped in five
“We had a chance,” Yessak said. “Just couldn’t keep the run together.”