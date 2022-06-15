FAYETTE — The Peacock men’s basketball program will host a college prep camp on Aug. 2 at Dorman Memorial Gymnasium. The camp is open to all boys heading into grades 9-12 and will run from 12:30-3 p.m.
Upper Iowa (26-6) put together the best season in the program’s history this past year, with an 18-4 record in the Northern Sun Conference.
After a 6-0 start that was capped off by a 103-77 win over No. 2 Truman State University, the Peacocks cracked the national Top 25 poll and stayed, reaching as high as No. 12 in the nation and No. 2 in the NCAA Central Region.
The win against Truman State was just one of the season’s many highlights, which also included an 84-65 win over No. 23 Augustana University; a 94-85 win over No. 5 University of Minnesota Duluth; an 89-80 win over Northern State University in the NSIC quarterfinals; and a 91-74 victory over No. 18 University of Central Oklahoma in the NCAA Central Region quarterfinal.
The season came to an end in the NCAA Central Region semifinals in a 65-60 loss to No. 6 Augustana.