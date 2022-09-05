Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

KENOSHA, Wis. —Upper Iowa wrapped up its run at the Hampton Inn Invitational with a pair of non-conference wins. The Peacocks (6-1) posted the only undefeated record among the teams at the tournament. On day two, UIU opened with a 3-1 victory against McKendree University and controlled their final match to the tune of a 3-0 win against the University of Illinois-Springfield.

Head coach Aaron Nelson secured his 200th career victory, including 164 in Peacock blue and white.

