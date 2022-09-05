KENOSHA, Wis. —Upper Iowa wrapped up its run at the Hampton Inn Invitational with a pair of non-conference wins. The Peacocks (6-1) posted the only undefeated record among the teams at the tournament. On day two, UIU opened with a 3-1 victory against McKendree University and controlled their final match to the tune of a 3-0 win against the University of Illinois-Springfield.
Head coach Aaron Nelson secured his 200th career victory, including 164 in Peacock blue and white.
The Peacocks bested the Bearcats in the first match of the day in four sets. UIU hit .200 in the match thanks to efficient hitting in the first (.423) and third (.306) sets. The team tallied 45 kills, led by Zoe Semelroth’s 17 daggers. Semelroth hit .394 on her 33 swings.
Madelyn Rettler (10) and Sarah Johnson (six) combined for 16 kills, while Nicole Pozorski handed out 39 assists. Offensively, eight different Peacocks recorded at least two kills in the match.
Kaci Beesecker paced the backline defense with 20 digs and Sarah Stevelinck (12), Rettler (11) and Pozorski (10) combined for 33. Semelroth (five) and Rettler (three) played well at the net to lead UIU’s blocking effort.
Upper Iowa dominated the Prairie Stars, 25-18, 26-24, 25-14, behind 39 kills, eight service aces and 12 team blocks.
Kylee Oldenburger led the offense with 10 kills, while Semelroth added eight and Rettler put down seven. The UIU attack ran through Pozorski, who dished out 33 assists.
Defensively, Beesecker (21), Oldenburger (19) and Rettler (15) combined for 55 digs. Johnson and Semelroth each notched six blocks and Pozorski got in on five stops.
For the weekend, Upper Iowa’s offense hit .222 with an average of 13 kills per set. Semelroth registered 40 kills while Rettler added 28. Pozorski averaged 10.91 assists per set with a total of 120 in the three matches.
Beesecker led the defense with 59 digs and a 5.36 per set average. Semelroth (13) and Johnson (12) played well at the net as each player averaged more than one block per set.
The Peacocks move into Northern Sun Conference play. Upper Iowa heads west on Friday and Saturday. UIU will challenge the University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, S.D. and then line up against Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minn.