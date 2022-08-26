Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAYETTE — Upper Iowa’s volleyball team opened 2022 in style with a three-set sweep of Lake Superior State University on Thursday. Upper Iowa won the match, 25-14, 25-12, 25-20.

“In a lot of ways, it didn’t feel like our first match of the year today,” head coach Aaron Nelson said. “We played with confidence and discipline throughout and did a great job handling things on our side of the net. It was a solid team effort to start the year.”

