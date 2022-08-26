FAYETTE — Upper Iowa’s volleyball team opened 2022 in style with a three-set sweep of Lake Superior State University on Thursday. Upper Iowa won the match, 25-14, 25-12, 25-20.
“In a lot of ways, it didn’t feel like our first match of the year today,” head coach Aaron Nelson said. “We played with confidence and discipline throughout and did a great job handling things on our side of the net. It was a solid team effort to start the year.”
As a team, the Peacocks hit .280, with 35 kills and just nine errors on 93 swings. UIU ‘s defense stifled the Laker attack, forcing the opponent into a .058 hitting percentage and 21 attack errors, which included nine team blocks at the net.
Nicole Pozorski led the team in several categories in the match including assists (23), digs (12) and blocks with a pair of solo stops and two more assisted denials. Madelyn Rettler tallied nine kills at a .421 clip, while Sarah Johnson added eight kills and a .571 hitting percentage thanks to zero attack errors.
Wapsie Valley alumna Kaci Beesecker had one assist and one dig.
Upper Iowa returned to the court Friday and Saturday.
North Fayette Valley brought its program to Charles City for Thursday’s non-team scored Comet Invitational.
On the girls side, sophomore Braelyn Meyer placed 14th in 22 minutes, 12.10 seconds to lead the way, with junior Ava Bilden (22, 23:23.19) and senior Addison Chapman (29, 23:56.71) also placed in the top 30.
In the boys race, junior Lukas McGowan (29, 19:27.77) was the only TigerHawk in the top 30.
Sumner-Fred opened at Crestwood
The Cougars beat host Crestwood, 21-18, 21-11, on Thursday in the second scheduled match of a triangular. Results for a match against Tripoli were not available. Full statistics were not available.